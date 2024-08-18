2024 US election: Jonathan Ashworth to meet with Kamala Harris team to share campaign tips

Senior Labour figures, including Labour Together chief executive Jonathan Ashworth, are meeting with Kamala Harris’ team to share campaign tips ahead of the presidential election.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the former Labour MP for Leicester East will be joined by Labour’s General Secretary David Evans and other officials in Chicago, where the Democratic National Convention will take place from tomorrow.

Ashworth, who served as Shadow Paymaster General before his shock defeat at the general election, told the newspaper: “It’s my job to think through how Labour win a historic second term at the next general election. That’s why I want to learn from campaigns around the world and will be travelling regularly meeting our sister parties fighting elections over the coming years.”

Ashworth also said migration will be a key policy area in the presidential election in November and noted its significance during the UK election campaign.

Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic presidential nomination at the convention in Chicago on Thursday.

Recent polling has shown a reversal in fortunes for the Democrats since Joe Biden dropped out of his race for re-election. However, several key swing states remain “tossups”, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Voters in the United States go the polls on November 5.

