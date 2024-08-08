Home

Labour councillor suspended over call to ‘cut throats’ of far-right protesters

Daniel Green
The counter-protest took place in Walthamstow – photo: Shutterstock

A Labour councillor has been suspended after a video circulated on social media which appeared to show him making “unacceptable” remarks at a counter-protest yesterday.

Footage appears to show Dartford councillor Ricky Jones at an event in Walthamstow, organised in response to plans from far-right extremists to target the offices of lawyers helping migrants, as well as asylum centres, across the country.

Referring to the far-right protesters, a man thought to be Jones can be seen telling the crowd: “We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.”

A spokesperson for Dartford Labour said that a member of their group had been suspended from the Labour Party.

In a post on social media, Dartford Labour said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media involving a member of the Dartford Labour Group.

“The behaviour displayed in the video is completely unacceptable. The member has now been suspended from the Labour Party.”

LabourList understands Jones has had the Labour whip automatically removed as a result of his suspension and will not sit as a Labour councillor.

It comes after thousands of people across the country attended counter-protests after far-right extremists planned dozens of demonstrations across England.

The Labour Party made no further comment.

Jones was not immediately available for comment.

