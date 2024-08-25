‘Faith communities can be integral to Labour’s government of service’

Every day of the week, in each corner of the country, hundreds of thousands of volunteers give their time, expertise and generosity of spirit to improve the lives of others.

From the smallest parish halls to the largest gurdwaras, bustling city mosques to every denomination of synagogue, the country’s diverse faith communities go well beyond personal spiritual enrichment and put faith into action – an unsung public service that the country has come to rely on.

So hearts and spirits lifted when the new Prime Minister took to the steps of 10 Downing Street in July and reaffirmed the ‘return of politics to public service’. But that heady time feels like an awfully long time ago.

Many in our faith communities – particularly Muslim friends – have since faced an all-out assault at the hands of an emboldened far-right mob, encouraged by actors on social media who view our country’s diversity as a threat.

The collective danger of the far-right

Our new government clearly has an immediate task to provide security and deal with the root causes of extremism with its hate focussed on ‘outsiders’ and, indeed, women. I have learned through my work on genocide that hate speech is never to be tolerated.

A general ambivalence and ignorance towards those in the faith and belief space has felt to be the norm. Many people in faith communities have felt excluded and unheard and, at worst, some have taken extreme positions including with their voting patterns.

For too many years, relationships between politicians and religious groups have been left wanting. At the very bleakest moments, ministers cynically stoked tensions and fears between communities – infamous comments on policing marches in central London marked a particular low point. Funding has been pulled for respected interfaith organisations. Change is long overdue.

But now a new opportunity presents itself: to defy the far-right, who despise the idea that we might benefit from our diversity, why not look to the country’s faith communities who have long shown themselves to be reliable, dignified and essential partners and consider their valuable experiences in policymaking?

Inspiration for achieving Labour’s five missions can be found in our communities

This new administration offers the opportunity of a more genuine, two-way relationship between government and faith communities which could be enhanced through consultation.

This engagement is not about promoting a religious ‘agenda’ or a need to ‘believe’ but instead, a consideration of the values-based actions of communities who have always embodied this duty of service. And as we welcome the Minister for Faith, Lord Khan, the potential for integrating this thinking into policy making is enormous.

Take the Government’s mission to ‘break down the barriers to opportunity’. Faith groups are united in supporting the most needy in their communities: hundreds of food banks are run by the plethora of organisations based in faith traditions; tens of thousands of people have become debt-free thanks to organisations like Christians Against Poverty and religious groups of all denominations provide pastoral support and career advice to young people.

As Labour minsters grapple with the impact of child benefit policy, the ongoing work of faith groups to support family security cannot be underestimated, through play groups, breakfast clubs and extra-curricular activities.

Safeguarding young people from extremist views

In the mission to ‘make Britain’s streets safe’, the new government can work with religious leaders to engage all communities. With essential youth services decimated, our faith-based organisations continue to deliver sport, activities, skills and role modelling to youngsters, ensuring they feel heard, valued and supported – and critically safeguarded from those willing to stoke extreme views.

Whilst a mission to kickstart economic growth might seemingly start and end with the big-ticket items (job creation, tax policy, attracting international investment), the government will remain cognisant of the day-to-day conditions for families that faith groups and their organisations are working daily, to improve.

Finally, in their mission to build an NHS fit for the future, ministers might find inspiration and sources of support in the neighbourliness and care shown by faith groups. The renewal of struggling health services may take years, yet congregants and their spiritual leaders continue to administer mental health support, pastoral visits, essential information communicated in language that makes sense, and spaces for community health hubs.

Leading from the front – Keir volunteering at his local synagogue

I’ve watched the Prime Minister put that service into action through his participation in Mitzvah Day, the annual multifaith, collective day of volunteering which I founded.

Keir has been a rock of engagement, rolling up his sleeves at his local synagogue sorting donated food for charity. His example is compelling, and regardless of his faith or otherwise, we have a Prime Minister who understands the contribution of our faith communities which, with strategic partnership, can benefit us all.

Reasons to feel optimistic

Despite the critical nature of community tensions, I feel optimistic: there is inspiration for policy-making to be found right across our religious communities, and to support every one of the Government’s new missions.

Invaluable insights into community organising, volunteering, values-based activism and caring are in every place of worship. There is fresh momentum to ensure that women from religious communities have their long-muted voices heard in policymaking, through the multifaith Women’s Faith Forum. There are groups engaged in the challenge including the newly formed Faith and Belief Policy Collective.

This month, our new Government has confronted the anxieties of minority communities facing racist hate on our streets. The lack of investment in integration has been laid bare. I hope the new government’s much welcomed swift action is telling of a wider approach to governing, with a Prime Minister and his cabinet committed to meaningful dialogue, consultation and learning with people of all backgrounds whose values the Labour Party shares.

