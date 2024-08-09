Former Labour councillor charged with violent disorder at counter-protest

A former Labour councillor has been charged by the police for allegedly encouraging violence against far-right protestors.



Ricky Jones, a councillor in Dartford, will appear in court on Friday. Footage had emerged of an individual’s speech to the crowd at a counter-protest in east London against an expected far-right rally that never materialised.

Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Ricky Jones, 57, with encouraging violent disorder.”

He cited footage of the Walthamstow rally, saying Jones “appeared to make remarks and a gesture to encourage others to act violently towards far-right protesters.

“He has been arrested and charged within 48 hours and will now appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

