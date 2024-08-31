Jas Athwal ‘profoundly sorry tenants let down’ in Ilford South MP’s properties

The new Ilford South MP Jas Athwal has said he is “profoundly sorry that tenants have been let down” in some of the properties he rents as a landlord.

The London MP said he was “shocked at the reported condition” of a number of properties, after a BBC investigation reported it had found evidence of black mould and ant infestations.

Athwal told the BBC he has asked managing agents in the properties, which the MPs’ register of interests says he co-owns with a relative, for “immediate action to rectify any issues”.

He also called himself a “renters’ champion” who lets homes at sub-market rates.

He said he was “in the process of renewing all licences” but appeared to acknowledge they had expired. Athwal previously led Redbridge council when it introduced this selective landlord licencing scheme.

Athwal was selected as a candidate in 2022 after incumbent MP Sam Tarry was deselected, in a high-profile contest that saw Tarry dispute the result, alleging “procedural irregularities”.

Athwal was approached for comment.

