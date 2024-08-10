‘How Labour can win over Muslim voters again’

As a Labour MP for seven years, I am delighted to finally be able to serve under a Labour government. We cannot take this victory for granted though. The hard work now begins to repay the trust of those who voted for us and – crucially – earn the trust of those who did not.

As a Muslim MP with deep roots within the community, it is clear to me that Labour’s relationship with Muslim communities needs serious work. If these fractures are not addressed, we may not be so lucky in 2029.

In the last election, many Muslim and non-Muslim voters were left disappointed and disenfranchised by Labour’s initial stance on the Gaza conflict. This led to an unprecedented groundswell of activism, particularly in Muslim communities, loosely coordinated by an organisation which branded itself ‘The Muslim Vote’.

I am no fan of The Muslim Vote, many of their objectives or how they operated.

What they did get right, though, was how to tap into the digital-savvy, younger and more cosmopolitan Muslim voter, as opposed to the more traditional way of engaging with Muslims via the mosque and community leaders. Through slick social media videos and push notifications, there’s no doubt they encouraged thousands of Muslims to go out and vote – unfortunately not for Labour though.

‘Taking Muslim voters for granted is not a punt worth taking’

According to analysis by Hyphen, Labour received 300,000 fewer votes in the 21 constituencies with the biggest Muslim populations compared to 2019. Whilst Labour held 40 of the top 43 seats with sizeable Muslim populations, five seats were lost to independent candidates and many majorities slashed.

Politics is ultimately a numbers game, and this election showed that taking for granted the support of Muslim voters – who are usually loyal to Labour – is not a punt worth taking.

Our politics has become more fragmented and divisive. The damage the Tories have wreaked over the last 14 years meant that in this election we benefited from the strong “get the Tories out” sentiment across the country.

In 2029, we will not be so lucky, and Labour will be judged on its record in office. In the “red wall” seats, Labour is likely to face stiff opposition from Reform. If this is the case, Labour will certainly not want to be fighting two major battles: one against Reform and the other across the 40 seats the Muslim community are situated in.

The Labour government must spend the next five years rebuilding trust with Muslim communities, and addressing why so many British Muslims chose to cast their votes for other candidates in the local and national elections of 2024. This is everything from taking a different approach to its policy on Gaza, which we’ve already started to see, to tackling poverty, addressing attainment gaps in education and fixing the housing crisis.

The think tank More in Common found when conducting focus groups during the election that domestic issues were far more likely to impact voting intentions than foreign affairs. This demonstrates the need to fix the mess of 14 years of Tory austerity to win back the trust and confidence of the British public – including British Muslims.

‘Gaza, engagement and inclusivity’

So, where to start?

On the issue of Gaza, which was the pivotal policy area which turned many Muslims away from the party, it’s vital the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary continue to make brave and principled decisions – and quickly. Recognising the state of Palestine, stopping arms sales to Israel and denying visas to Israeli politicians and militants involved in illegal settlement expansion will comprehensively address any lingering issues in the minds of voters.

The other key aspect is engagement. Labour needs to strategically and effectively engage with key decision makers constructively and quietly within Muslim communities. What it mustn’t do, however, is engage with folks who proactively put themselves forward but have no credibility in the communities they claim to represent, risking alienating the very grassroots we need to win over. The Prime Minister would do well to take the advice of the veteran Labour MPs who will have a good sense of the key influencers in Muslim communities across the country, from Oldham to East Ham.

Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

Finally, Labour needs to ensure that the party itself is a welcome place for Muslims. Many organisations and individuals have been working to encourage more Muslims to engage with and get involved with the Labour Party, and to support the Labour Party in being more inclusive and inviting to different groups.

‘It is up to us to listen carefully to the concerns of Muslim electors’

Unless and until the Labour Party is a completely welcome place for Muslims, there will continue to be a steady migration of Muslim voters to other parties who are more welcoming. We’ve seen the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats making strong strides in this respect.

Ultimately in a democracy, the voter is never wrong, the voter is never stupid, and the voter is always expressing their (complicated) views at the ballot box. For the last five years, Labour has rightly been working hard to win back votes lost in the red wall, with hundreds of articles, opinion pieces and think tank reports dedicated to this voter base. British Muslims deserve the same degree of importance.

It is now up to us as the Labour Party to listen carefully to the concerns of Muslim electors, connect with community representatives, and work to undo the damage of 14 years of the Tories. Tackling these three big tasks in tandem will go a long way to rehabilitate our relationship with one of our most historically dependable and loyal support bases.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].