Gaza: Jon Ashworth loses in Leicester as independents win Blackburn and Batley

The Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth has lost his Leicester seat and both Blackburn and Dewsbury and Batley have fallen to independents, amid signs of a voter backlash over Gaza.

In Blackburn, Labour fell 0.3 percentage points behind an independent who secured 27% of the vote to take the north-west constituency. In Dewsbury and Batley, Labour’s vote collapsed by more than 36% for former Rachel Reeves adviser Heather Iqbal.

Labour has also failed to retake the former Labour MP Claudia Webbe’s Leicester seat or win in Chingford and Woodford Green.

Meanwhile Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting came within 1,000 votes of losing his east London seat, Ilford North, and Labour failed to win in Chingford and Woodford Green against its former candidate.

Labour has faced a string of challenges from independents campaigning hard to win Muslim voters angered by Labour’s failure to show more support for Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sky News analysis has shown that the Labour vote is down by more than 14% in areas with a Muslim population above 15%, with anger over Gaza contributing to the large independent vote we are seeing in some constituencies.

Read more general election coverage (article continues below):



Liveblog: Live updates, analysis and reaction to key Labour results all night

Labour results tracker: Full list and map of Labour gains, holds, losses, new MPs

Seats to watch: Guide to key constituencies to follow results in – and when

Seats at risk: The seats where Labour looks vulnerable

Email briefing: Our must-read daily newsletter on all things Labour

The scale of the defeat of Jon Ashworth,who saw his share of the vote.collapse by 35 percentage points versus 2019, is a major blow.

It also leaves the party down two senior shadow cabinet member, after Shadow Culture Secretary Thangam Debbonaire also lost in Bristol Central.

Meanwhile the Tories managed to win in Leicester East. Webbe stood as an independent. She had been elected as the Labour MP for Leicester East at the 2019 general election. She had previously served as a councillor in Islington and as a member of the NEC, where in 2018 she was elected chair of the disputes panel.

Claudia Webbe was convicted of harassment in November 2021 and lost her appeal for this conviction in May 2022, and Labour called on her to resign as an MP. She had the Labour whip suspended in September 2020 over the harassment charges and has not regained it.

Read more of our 2024 general election results coverage:

Candidate map: See Labour PPCs nationwide with swing needed, previous MPs and recent polling

Last pitch: ‘New age of hope and opportunity’, promises Keir Starmer

Unthinkable: ‘Is total Tory wipeout definitely in Labour’s interests?’

Read more on what could come next for Labour in power:

Day one: What would happen on Starmer’s first day in charge?

100 days: What would happen during the first 100 days of a Labour government?

Delivering pledges: ‘Change is hard – how can Labour achieve it?’

Manifesto: ‘12 great policies you may never have heard of’

Foreign affairs: ‘Whatever happens to Biden, Starmer faces a US challenge’

Trilemma: IFS warns Starmer will likely have to pick cuts, debt or tax hikes

Read more on how Labour fought this campaign in key battlegrounds:

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].