Labour elections: Timetable revealed for NEC and other internal party ballots

The full timetable for ballots for the national executive committee and other internal positions has been revealed.

Positions on the NEC, Labour’s governing body, as well as the national constitutional committee, national policy forum and women’s conference arrangements committee, are all up for election ‒ with nominations closing last week on July 31.

Ballots will open towards the end of this month on August 27, with a ballot reissue portal opening on August 30.

The deadline for any postal re-issues is September 10, with the deadline for email re-issues being set at midday on September 16.

Ballots in the elections close at midday on September 17. The results will then be announced the following day (September 18) at 5pm, shortly before the 2024 Labour conference in Liverpool.



When nominations closed, current NEC member Ann Black received the most endorsements in the Constituency Labour Party rep section, being backed by 214.

Black, who is also backed by the soft left Open Labour group, told LabourList last month: “I’m honoured that so many CLPs have again put their trust in me, as a loyal, experienced and independent voice.

“After a brilliant general election victory, the challenge now is to deepen support through building a prosperous, equal and sustainable society.”

A number of Labour to Win-backed candidates for CLP reps, namely Angie Davies, Abdi Duale, Anu Prashar, Jane Thomas, Mary Wimbury and Peter Mason, received between 62 and 142 nominations each.

