Train drivers’ pay ‘good for taxpayers’ as Aslef predicts members will back deal

A pay deal for train drivers reached between the government and Aslef is a “good deal for the taxpayer”, a Labour minister has said as the rail union’s general secretary predicted members woukd approve the offer.

The government hailed the agreement reached late on Wednesday with Labour-affiliated union Aslef as a “major breakthrough” that end a long-running dispute, after the government stepped into talks in place of train operators.

The offer made to ASLEF is a 5 per cent pay rise for 2022/23, 4.75 per cent for 23/24, and 4.5 per cent for 24/25. The offer will now be put to ASLEF members in a referendum.

PA reports Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Treasury, said on Thursday: “There is a direct cost to the economy if the strikes continue and we need to work together in partnership with workers and trade unions and business in order to get sustainable growth back into the economy.

“So this is a good deal for the taxpayer, it’s a good deal for the economy.”

I promised to move fast and fix things, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. That’s why we’ve agreed a deal with @ASLEFunion which – if members agree – will put an end to the rail strikes after two long years👇 pic.twitter.com/d75Gu1mFOZ — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) August 15, 2024

Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said it was up to members how to vote, but “from the feedback I’ve had so far when talking to my representatives, I believe this will go through”.

Whelan said last night the deal had “no strings”, and no “land grab for our terms and conditions”. Rail firms had previously proposed reforms to working practices as condition of pay deals, including “putting work and training scheduels back in the hands of employers”, iand ntroducing part-time contracts.

The union is encouraging members to back the deal.

He told LBC that unlike the last government, “Labour has come to the table, spoke to us very very quickly, wants to make the railways better for the traveling public, the taxpayer and the people who actually work within the industry, and we’ve been able to do a deal to resolve it.”

The Tories have alighted on traditional attack lines, accusing Labour of having “caved to the unions”.

LabourList approached the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operating companies, for comment, but was advised to contact the Department for Transport.

