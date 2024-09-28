‘We have a narrow window to cut emissions – we need a Climate Change Act 2’

The 2008 Climate Change Act was world-leading in committing the UK to reducing its emissions by 80 percent by 2050. I was proud to be the minister that built on this, making the act’s target more ambitious and committed to net zero emissions by that year instead. A change that made the UK the first major economy to do so.

The act helped to reduce emissions, particularly in the power sector, as the economy continued to grow. It made climate policymakers more informed, better guided, and more forward looking, generating much-needed confidence in the crucial task of decarbonising the economy.

But the act also had symbolic importance on the international stage, reminding the world that global goals matter; demonstrating that it’s the duty of politicians to make COP agreements real. In fact, without the 2008 Climate Change Act, there may not have been a Paris Agreement. At COP21, David Cameron wouldn’t have been able to demonstrate to Presidents Obama, Xi and Putin that ‘it can be done’. He wouldn’t have been able to cite the Act’s strong framework to deal with emissions. The act was a beacon of hope at the 2015 summit, and it’s been a model for other nations to follow.

And while the act has been the foundation of UK climate policy for fifteen years, much has changed since 2008. Now, this pivotal piece of legislation can be strengthened in several key ways. The path we set ourselves for the next 25 years is crucial. This means ensuring that our emissions reductions plan is as strong as possible—and aligned with the highest chance of meeting the 1.5°C global temperature increase limit.

We also need to understand our full emissions footprint. We need a much bigger focus on methane emissions, and those connected with our international aviation and shipping – and we need to recognise that we cannot solve the global biodiversity and climate crises in isolation.

As part of leaving the EU, the 2021 Environment Act established a framework for air quality, wildlife, and water and waste protection. It also set a target to reverse the decline in species abundance by 2030. Twelve months later in Montréal, the UK signed the Global Biodiversity Framework, which has a mission to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by the same date. Whether its climate or nature, our domestic targets don’t match our global ambition.

We need legislation that weaves our climate and nature plans together to end them from being dealt with in silos. Given the scale of the dual crises we face, at home and abroad, I’m calling for a new, overarching and integrated plan to drive faster action in this critical decade.

‘We need new legislation for this new era of leadership’

Fortunately, there’s a cross-party proposal on the table to deliver the joined-up legislation we need: the Climate and Nature Bill. This November, COP29 is a golden opportunity to update our once world-leading climate legislation with a new legal framework—one that’s aligned with the most up-to-date science—and one that demonstrates how the world has changed.

The new government has a chance to walk the walk on their commitments to delivering integrated action. This is fundamental. Action on the climate crisis, yes, but also—crucially—on the intertwined biodiversity crisis. We need new legislation for this new era of leadership. We need a Climate Change Act 2.

I announced my support for the Climate and Nature Bill at Labour’s annual conference, on a panel with Dale Vince and Energy Minister, Miatta Fahnbulleh. The CAN Bill and its Zero Hour campaign has been gaining momentum since first introduced in Parliament by Caroline Lucas in 2020. They have the backing of 900 NGOs, businesses and charities; 1,200 expert scientists, including Nobel laureates; alongside mayors and local councils across the four nations. Over a quarter of MPs are on board, most of them Labour MPs, and the Labour Party has given its support for the CAN Bill’s “ambition and objectives”. It’s also a cross-party proposal, backed by Sadiq Khan, Ed Davey, Zac Goldsmith and Carla Denyer.

‘The world is perilously close to breaching 1.5°C’

Next year will be the tenth anniversary year of the Paris Agreement, which set 1.5°C as the global standard of climate action. Yet almost a decade on, the world is perilously close to breaching this critical threshold—a target secured in 2015 by the Alliance of Small Island States, which are at risk of being overwhelmed by rising sea-levels caused by global warming.

In the rapidly closing window we have left, we can—and we must—raise our ambition, integrate our plans, and inspire the world to do the same. We must now treat climate and nature on an equal footing. Without delivering action on one, we cannot protect the other; and we know that nature is our strongest ally in the fight against climate change.

It’s time for a new generation to carry us forward. A Climate and Nature Act can deliver the bold, new, science-led framework Britain needs; and begin to restore the UK’s position as a leader on climate and nature action. As the Climate Change Act did in 2008, this is the moment to offer hope. Hope that—yes—this generation of political leaders can turn the tide.

Recap on all of the news and debate from party conference 2024 by LabourList here.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].