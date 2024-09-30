Home

Labour to mark 100 days in office with national campaign weekend

Daniel Green
Keir Starmer campaigning for Labour at the 2024 general election.
Campaigners will mark Labour’s first 100 days in office with a weekend of canvassing across the country.

Activists will gather on October 12 and October 13 to celebrate the party’s progress and continue building momentum ahead of local elections in May next year.

Leaflets circulated at last week’s Labour Party conference read: “Saturday 12 October will mark 100 days of Keir Starmer’s Labour government and we’re marking the occasion with our next national campaign weekend.”

Those interested in getting involved are urged to register for an exclusive briefing with party chair Ellie Reeves and other “special guests” on October 10 at 7pm.

Activists can sign up for the briefing by visiting labour.org.uk/campaign-weekend-briefing.

