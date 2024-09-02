Winter fuel allowance: New MP urges Labour to delay scrapping universal payments

Neil Duncan-Jordan MP, who became the first ever Labour MP for Poole in July, has tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) calling on the government to rethink its move to means-test the winter fuel allowance.

I have tabled this motion on the Winter Fuel payment and I am asking other MPs to show their support 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/580DNfKtuz — Neil Duncan-Jordan MP (@NeilForPoole) September 2, 2024

The motion says the proposed reforms are being introduced “without prior consultation or an impact assessment, nor with sufficient time to put in place a proper and effective take-up campaign for Pension Credit.”

A previously universal benefit, the winter fuel allowance gave all pensioners access to payments to help with fuel costs in the winter months – although this will now be restricted to just those who claim Pension Credit under the government’s plans.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

Defending the move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously said: “We have found a £22bn black hole in the economy. And we’ve got to fix it.

“I don’t want to cut the winter fuel allowance. I don’t think anybody in the government wants to do that. But we’ve got to fix the foundations of our economy.”

The government’s plans have faced a wide backlash including from the Conservative opposition, and have seen growing tensions in the Labour ranks among some MPs uncomfortable with the change.

Asked about Labour MPs’ unease, Starmer told BBC Radio 5 Live today: “We’re elected to take tough decisions and bring about the change this country needs over five years” and that he’ll continue to be “really tough on this.”

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].