UK suspends 30 arms export licences to Israel, David Lammy announces

Some arms sales from the UK to Israel are being suspended, Labour’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced.

Lammy has said 30 of 350 licences will be suspended after a review found there was a “clear risk” the weapons would be used in a way that would violate international law.

He told the House of Commons: “It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

It comes amid months of tensions in the Labour ranks over the conflict in Gaza.

