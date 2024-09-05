Home

15 Labour MPs selected in Parliament private members’ bill ballot as Tories lose out

Daniel Green
© UK Parliament

More than a dozen backbench Labour MPs will have the chance to introduce new laws to Parliament following a Private Members’ Bill ballot.

The ballot, which took place earlier this morning, saw 20 MPs have their names drawn to allow them to introduce their own bills in the House of Commons.

Private members’ bills are public bills brought forward by MPs who are not government ministers, with a ballot taking place at the start of every parliamentary session to determine who will be able to do so.

15 Labour MPs were chosen at random from the ballot, with Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater drawn in the top position in the ballot – meaning their bill has the best chance of making progress in Parliament.

Norwich North MP Clive Lewis, Whitehaven and Workington MP Josh MacAlister and Edinburgh South West MP Scott Arthur are also all but guaranteed a full day’s debate on their bill after placing in the top seven in the ballot.

Each MP must decide on the bill’s topic, with 13 Fridays in each parliamentary session allocated to debating those bills.

Chairman of ways and means and Conservative MP for Sussex Weald Nusrat Ghani, who presided over the draw, said: “Private members’ bills have led to many changes to the law in recent years on varied campaigns that impact our lives, such as preventing car theft, providing unpaid leave for carers and recognising British Sign Language as an official language in England, Wales and Scotland.

“Bills to ensure workers keep their tips, supporting those with Down’s syndrome and increasing the minimum age for marriage and civil partnerships to 18 have also become law through this route.

“MPs who are successful in the ballot have a brilliant opportunity to bring forward new legislation and raise awareness of issues of importance to them and their constituents.”

A total of 458 MPs entered the ballot for a chance at presenting a bill to Parliament.

Among MPs of other parties selected in the ballot, four Liberal Democrats and the only TUV MP were chosen, with no Conservatives being successful.

Full list of MPs selected in the ballot (in order)

  1. Kim Leadbeater, Labour, Spen Valley
  2. Max Wilkinson, Liberal Democrat, Cheltenham
  3. Roz Savage, Liberal Democrat, South Cotswolds
  4. Clive Lewis, Labour, Norwich South
  5. Josh MacAlister, Labour, Whitehaven and Workington
  6. Scott Arthur, Labour, Edinburgh South West
  7. Jim Allister, TUV, North Antrim
  8. Peter Lamb, Labour, Crawley
  9. Alex McIntyre, Labour, Gloucester
  10. Andrew Ranger, Labour, Wrexham
  11. Jake Richards, Labour, Rother Valley
  12. Tracy Gilbert, Labour, Edinburgh North and Leith
  13. Linsey Farnsworth, Labour, Amber Valley
  14. John Grady, Labour, Glasgow East
  15. Rachael Maskell, Labour, York Central
  16. Ruth Jones, Labour, Newport West and Islwyn
  17. Danny Chambers, Liberal Democrat, Winchester
  18. Sarah Owen, Labour, Luton North
  19. Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat, North East Fife
  20. Rupa Huq, Labour, Ealing Central and Acton

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning. 

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].

Tags: Politics / UK Labour Party / UK politics / PM / Labour Government / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / Private Member's Bill / prime Minister / Downing Street / Parliament / Conservatives / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / MPs / Ballot / Policy / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL