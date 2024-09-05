15 Labour MPs selected in Parliament private members’ bill ballot as Tories lose out

More than a dozen backbench Labour MPs will have the chance to introduce new laws to Parliament following a Private Members’ Bill ballot.

The ballot, which took place earlier this morning, saw 20 MPs have their names drawn to allow them to introduce their own bills in the House of Commons.

Private members’ bills are public bills brought forward by MPs who are not government ministers, with a ballot taking place at the start of every parliamentary session to determine who will be able to do so.

15 Labour MPs were chosen at random from the ballot, with Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater drawn in the top position in the ballot – meaning their bill has the best chance of making progress in Parliament.

Norwich North MP Clive Lewis, Whitehaven and Workington MP Josh MacAlister and Edinburgh South West MP Scott Arthur are also all but guaranteed a full day’s debate on their bill after placing in the top seven in the ballot.

Each MP must decide on the bill’s topic, with 13 Fridays in each parliamentary session allocated to debating those bills.

Chairman of ways and means and Conservative MP for Sussex Weald Nusrat Ghani, who presided over the draw, said: “Private members’ bills have led to many changes to the law in recent years on varied campaigns that impact our lives, such as preventing car theft, providing unpaid leave for carers and recognising British Sign Language as an official language in England, Wales and Scotland.

“Bills to ensure workers keep their tips, supporting those with Down’s syndrome and increasing the minimum age for marriage and civil partnerships to 18 have also become law through this route.

“MPs who are successful in the ballot have a brilliant opportunity to bring forward new legislation and raise awareness of issues of importance to them and their constituents.”

A total of 458 MPs entered the ballot for a chance at presenting a bill to Parliament.

Among MPs of other parties selected in the ballot, four Liberal Democrats and the only TUV MP were chosen, with no Conservatives being successful.

Full list of MPs selected in the ballot (in order)

Kim Leadbeater, Labour, Spen Valley Max Wilkinson, Liberal Democrat, Cheltenham Roz Savage, Liberal Democrat, South Cotswolds Clive Lewis, Labour, Norwich South Josh MacAlister, Labour, Whitehaven and Workington Scott Arthur, Labour, Edinburgh South West Jim Allister, TUV, North Antrim Peter Lamb, Labour, Crawley Alex McIntyre, Labour, Gloucester Andrew Ranger, Labour, Wrexham Jake Richards, Labour, Rother Valley Tracy Gilbert, Labour, Edinburgh North and Leith Linsey Farnsworth, Labour, Amber Valley John Grady, Labour, Glasgow East Rachael Maskell, Labour, York Central Ruth Jones, Labour, Newport West and Islwyn Danny Chambers, Liberal Democrat, Winchester Sarah Owen, Labour, Luton North Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat, North East Fife Rupa Huq, Labour, Ealing Central and Acton

