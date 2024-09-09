Winter fuel payment: Which Labour MPs could abstain or vote against cuts?

Keir Starmer could face his first major backbench rebellion since assuming office, with speculation dozens of his own MPs could rebel against the government over plans to means-test the winter fuel allowance.

The Guardian has reported that as many as 50 MPs on the Labour benches could abstain or be absent in a vote on the controversial proposals tomorrow.

Starmer has defended ending winter fuel payments as a universal benefit as part of broader plans to deal with a fiscal “black hole” and stabilise the economy – telling the BBC on Sunday the government is “going to have to be unpopular” in the process.

But the move has been met with furious backlash among campaigners and commentators, as well as some disquiet among Labour MPs.

Labour MP for Poole Neil Duncan-Jordan tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) last week, saying the plans were “being introduced without prior consultation or an impact assessment, not with sufficient time to put in place a proper and effective take-up campaign for pension credit”.

It is not currently known if MPs who vote against the government on the motion would have the party whip removed.

One Labour MP told the Guardian: “I’d expect the vast majority of anyone who does rebel to abstain, and remain inside the tent. Abstention is the new rebellion. It’s a question of defining what dissent is, and it’s probably better to do this than to jump off a cliff.”

Five out of six pensioners below the poverty line will lose their Winter Fuel payments. That's 1.6 million pensioners in poverty. Gordon Brown introduced this policy to protect pensioners' health. Removing it will put many in danger. For me, that's why cutting it is so wrong. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) September 9, 2024

Corbyn-era frontbencher Richard Burgon, who currently does not have the Labour whip, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Five out of six pensioners below the poverty line will lose their Winter Fuel payments. That’s 1.6 million pensioners in poverty.

“Gordon Brown introduced this policy to protect pensioners’ health. Removing it will put many in danger. For me, that’s why cutting it is so wrong.”

The Labour MPs (including those with the party whip suspended, marked *) who have put their names to Duncan-Jordan’s EDM are as follows – with their supporting suggesting they may well vote against cuts on Tuesday:

Neil Duncan-Jordan (Poole)

Zarah Sultana (Coventry South)*

Rachael Maskell (York Central)

Jon Trickett (Normanton and Hemsworth)

Clive Lewis (Norwich South)

Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East)

John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington)*

Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside)

Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby)*

Apsana Begum (Poplar and Limehouse)*

Richard Burgon (Leeds East)*

Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington)

Kate Osborne (Jarrow and Gateshead East)

Simon Opher (Stroud)

Chris Hinchliff (North East Hertfordshire)

Imran Hussain (Bradford East)*

Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Clapham and Brixton Hill)

If you are aware of any other Labour MPs who are likely to rebel against the government on this motion, please email us (including strictly anonymously) at [email protected].

