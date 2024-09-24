Tuesday at Labour conference 2024: LabourList events today not to miss

It’s day three of Labour conference 2024, and there are still plenty of events to attend if you have missed out so far.

Find out below what events LabourList is hosting today:

Super Powered: How can Labour drive a clean growth revolution for the UK?

11.15am – 12.15pm Tuesday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Dan Norris, Labour MP and West of England Mayor

Professor Tony Travers, LSE (chair)

Alex Mayer, Labour MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Esin Serin, Policy Fellow on UK Energy and Climate Policy, The Grantham Institute, LSE

Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor (invited)

Lewis McIntyre, Managing Director of Port Services, Peel Ports Group

In partnership with the London School of Economics.

The panel discussion will consider the direction the Government has set and how it will be reflected in local strategies, and what the next steps should be – over this Parliament and beyond – to make good on the planning reforms to both protect the environment and deliver fast, innovative change across the country.

Trump vs Harris: What the race for the White House means for the UK, progressive politics and future transatlantic relations

4.10pm – 5.15pm Tuesday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Josh Simons MP and former Labour Together Director



Laura Chappell, IPPR

Josh Freed, Third Way

Scarlett Maguire, JL Partners

In partnership with Third Way and IPPR.

With just five weeks to go before America goes to the polls to choose its new President, an expert panel from both sides of the Atlantic will discuss and answer audience questions on the current state of play in the campaign.

We’ll reflect on the election’s implications for the USA, for UK domestic and foreign policy and for the transatlantic relationship.



How does Labour and the trade union movement combar the far right?

6.00pm – 7.00pm Tuesday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Matt Wrack, general secretary, Fire Brigades Union

Suresh Grover, Co-Director of The Monitoring Group

Zarah Sultana MP, chair of the FBU parliamentary group

Dave Ward, general secretary, CWU

Taj Ali, Tribune magazine editor

More speakers TBC

In partnership with the Fire Brigades Union.

