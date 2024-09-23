Sunday Conference diary: Rayner’s great speech, Streeting’s crowded days, and saying farewell to Derek

Getting down to business

Conference has officially opened with the passing of the Conference Arrangements Committee (CAC) report, and the ritual attempt by CLPs to get their motions back on the agenda after apparatchiks have ruled them out. These early shenanigans are usually a test of strength between the hard left and the moderates, but I have never seen the CAC report pass with such a huge majority. This is Starmer’s conference.

Outgoing General Secretary David Evans gave his farewell speech. He had a good joke: ‘I’ve just three days left in the job, just time left for five or six fundraising emails?’ And then an extended metaphor about geese, which perhaps should not have survived the edit. The new General Secretary Holly Ridley spoke well, on a theme of ‘Made in Dagenham’. Holly, from Dagenham obviously, joined the party as a trainee organiser, and rose through the party’s ranks. She helped deliver the July landslide. As she spoke, she reminded me of Margaret McDonagh.

Like buses…

You wait 14 years for a Labour minister, and then they all come at once. On Sunday, we had Ellie Reeves, Angela Rayner, Darren Jones, and David Lammy. Rayner got her own video, and talked about her time as a care worker, joining Unison, and being a struggling single mum. Her gratitude to the Labour government which delivered Sure Start, the minimum wage, and the best NHS in living memory, is obvious. I would say this was the best speech I have seen her deliver. The Prime Minister appeared in the platform to listen to his deputy. In relaxed mode, Starmer wasn’t wearing a tie. ‘Has he had to give it back?’ suggested the delegate behind me.

Slava Ukraini

Star of the day, though, was not a Labour minister but the Ukrainian ambassador, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, possibly the first four-star general to address a Labour conference. He spoke to us of the urgent need to defeat Vladimir Putin and expel the Russian invader from his country. Defence Secretary John Healey, who was born wearing a tie, came to show solidarity. Once inside the conference bubble, it is easy to forget the world outside. Zaluzhnyi reminded us that the most important institution for the democracy and wellbeing of the West is not the Conference Arrangements Committee, but the Ukrainian Army.

Battle of the Pods

Outside the main conference hall, pod wars are hotting up. These are the spaceship-like structures in which organisations host their meetings and receptions. On my rounds yesterday, I would judge that the InHouse pod, the public affair agency, wins in terms of swankiness. They have sofas, nice coffee, and yesterday hosted a very swanky reception for YouTube with Peter Kyle.

Kyle, in his tech-bro blue jeans, gave an excellent speech about Labour and the digital revolution. He also joked that the YouTube reception was the only fringe event where Wes Streeting was not speaking. Streeting certainly wins the Tony Benn Award for most fringe events in a week.

But the pod which wins in terms of proximity to the action and visual impact is Jim Murphy’s outfit Arden, which is right outside the main doors. Yesterday, they hosted everything from women in public affairs to defence industries, with an endless procession of ministers.

Making Progress

The Hilton Hotel was the venue for the reception for Progressive Britain. Alison McGovern, Rachel Reeves, and the ubiquitous Wes Streeting addressed the delegates. Streeting talked about his plans for the NHS and cheekily made a plea to the Chancellor, standing next to him, for more cash for the NHS in the spending round. He also derided the Tory media’s attempts to take down Sue Gray, Starmer’s chief of staff. ‘Apparently she’s been hiding Lord Lucan, she shot JR, and I won’t tell you what she did to Shergar!

Remembering Derek

There’s a sad moment at the start of every conference when we remember those comrades who have died during the year. We don’t stand in silence, but instead give a round of applause. This year we have lost some greats including Alistair Darling, but one name that appeared on the giant screens was Derek William Draper. Derek was many things in his all-too-short life. Founder of Labour List is one of them, so give him a nod of gratitude as you read this. He loved the Labour Party, loved us being in government, and loved conference.

