More action needed to stop antisemitism spreading on social media, Labour MP says

A Labour MP has called for more strident action to tackle antisemitic disinformation and conspiracy on social media.

Speaking at a LabourList Labour conference event brought in partnership with the National Holocaust Centre & Museum, Joani Reid MP warned about the spread of antisemitic content of social media and how it is impacting on young people.

Reid, who is chair of the APPG on Antisemitism, said: “My real concern is that antisemitic conspiracy theories are being subjected to millions of people, disseminated very quickly, and young people get the brunt of it.”

The panel discussed the susceptibility of many parts of the left towards antisemitism and conspiracy theories.

Mark Rusling, director of learning at the National Holocaust Museum, said: “If you look a lot of the conspiracy theories, particularly involving Jews online, particularly involving Covid, you can’t quite tell whether they’re on the left or the right.”

All members of the panel agreed that the left can be equally prone to conspiracies as the far-right, with Adam Langleben, Progressive Britain executive director, saying “populist movements on the left on the right are also both prone to this.”

READ MORE: The full LabourList events programme, from karaoke to key panel debates

Langleben added that the fear was “very, very real” among the Jewish community in Britain in the wake of October 7, and said antisemitism is often not taken as seriously as other forms of racism.

The Community Security Trust found that antisemitic incidents in the first half of a year had reached another record high in 2024.

Mike Katz, Jewish Labour Movement chair, said the reaction to October 7 showed there was still work to be done in tackling antisemitism.

He said: “Ultimately, there’s a reason why antisemitism is called the socialism of fools.”

Follow all of the news and debate at party conference 2024 by LabourList here, the leading dedicated platform for Labour supporters on all things Labour:

READ MORE: LabourList events not to miss on Sunday – from our rally to debates on childcare, privatisation and the Greens

READ MORE: Sunday at conference: Five of the best speeches, panel events and receptions to prioritise

READ MORE: Revealed: PM’s allies help snuff out thorny women’s conference motions on winter fuel, two-child cap and gender

READ MORE: Anger as women’s conference assigned only 20 minutes to debate each motion

READ MORE: Anneliese Dodds writes on why the election was a win for women

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].