Monday at Labour conference 2024: Five key events, speeches and parties on Monday in Liverpool

As Labour conference continues into its second day on Monday, here are five key events you shouldn’t miss:

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ speech

Rachel Reeves made history this summer in becoming the first ever woman to hold the office of Chancellor of the Exchequer.

She will most likely be one of the most listened-to speakers of the conference – as eyes will soon turn to the new government’s first budget once conferences are over.

Her speech is currently scheduled for midday on Monday.

Enriching Young Lives: How Could Labour Support a Broad and Balanced Curriculum

Bolstering standards in education is among the array of legislative priorities the new Labour government will inevitably face.

This fringe event, presented by The New Statesman and AQA, aims to look at this question. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson is among the invitees.

It will be held in ACC Meeting Room 11b at 10am on Monday.

How to Build a Decade of National Renewal

Labour won the general election with promises to fix Britain and bring in national renewal.

This fringe event brought by IPPR will look at a series of key policy proposals with a panel of experts.

It will be held in Museum of Liverpool Education Area 3 at 1pm.

LabourList Karaoke and DJ Night in partnership with Lime and Trainline

A staple of Labour Party conferences throughout the years, join LabourList for an evening of karaoke in the Bierkeller Bar from 8.30pm on Monday.

DJs and singers in past years have included Lisa Nandy, Ian Murray, Stephen Kinnock, Michael Shanks – who know which top Labour figures you might find this time?

Devolution under a Labour Government: how deepening and extending devolution can empower local communities

This members event with the Association of Labour Councillors will look at how furthering devolution could help bolster communities across Britain.

Featuring an expert panel to discuss Labour’s devolution priorities, it will be held in Auditorium 1C at 9.30am on Monday.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].