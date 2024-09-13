Keir Starmer in Washington: Should the UK back Ukrainian strikes into Russia?

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington today amid mounting speculation Western allies could green-light Ukrainian use of their missiles to strike inside Russia.

Ukraine has long pushed for greater licence in its use of Western weapons – including Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles – as the country fights back against the Russian invasion.

But many Western leaders have shown reluctance to allow this since the conflict began, over fears it could lead to wider escalation.

However, supporters of Ukraine argue the nation needs the ability to hit targets inside Russia to be able to stage an effective resistance – and point to Russia’s use of foreign-sourced munitions against cities in Ukraine.

Responding to remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin – who suggested last night granting this permission would be treated as the “direct participation of Nato countries” in the war – Starmer said: “Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia can end this conflict straight away.”

