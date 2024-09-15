‘Frockgate’: No 10 admits PM didn’t initially declare all gifts amid claims Alli paid for his wife’s dress

Downing Street has admitted that the Prime Minister did not initially declare all gifts he had received in parliament’s register of interests, after The Sunday Times reported a dress gifted to his wife by a Labour donor had not been declared.

The row comes amid wider controversy over a Downing Street pass issued to longstanding Labour donor Waheed Alli, who also led Labour’s fundraising efforts in the lead-up to the general election. The government said it was temporary and had been returned.

Official records show Alli has previously paid for pairs of glasses, accommodation worth over £20,000 and other gifts to Starmer or his office in opposition.

Now The Sunday Times claims Alli also covered the cost of clothes, a personal shopper and tailoring alterations for Victoria Starmer. The controversy has been dubbed “frockgate”.

A Number 10 spokesperson told the paper and the BBC: “We sought advice from the authorities on coming to office. We believed we had been compliant, however following further interrogation this month, we have declared further items.”

It has also been reported the PM’s office approached parliamentary authorities last Tuesday to make the declaration after required deadlines.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].