Select committee elections: Labour results announced as recount held for close race

Results for most House of Commons select committees have been announced, with a recount taking place for one particularly close race.

Labour will chair 18 of the 26 select committees due to the make-up of Parliament following the general election in July, including business and trade, defence, foreign affairs, justice and housing.

A total of 37 Labour MPs threw their hats in the ring for a chance to chair some of the select committees, with three being elected earlier this week after facing no opposition; with Tonia Antoniazzi becoming chair of the Northern Ireland select committee, Meg Hillier becoming chair of the Treasury select committee and Ruth Jones becoming chair of the Welsh Affairs select committee.

Results for all but one of the Commons select committees have been announced, with a recount understood to be taking place for the Scottish Affairs select committee. The final result of that race is now expected to be announced tomorrow.

Of those who have been elected so far, none are of the 2024 intake of MPs. However, both candidates for the Scottish Affairs committee, Gregor Poynton (MP for Livingston) and Patricia Ferguson (MP for Glasgow West) are new MPs.

Business and Trade

Liam Byrne, MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North, was re-elected as chair of the Business and Trade select committee, beating MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western.

Defence

Tan Dhesi, MP for Slough, was elected as chair of the Defence select committee, beating MP for Widnes and Halewood Derek Twigg.

Dhesi is the first Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic MP to be elected as chair of the committee.

He said: “I am delighted to have been elected chair of the Defence Committee. I would like to thank my colleagues across the House for placing their confidence in me.

“The threats we face at home and abroad are growing in both scale and complexity. As Defence Committee Chair, I will focus on ensuring our nation can rise to these challenges.

“I will be a voice in Parliament for Armed Forces personnel and veterans – brave individuals who make an invaluable contribution to our safety and security.

“Government’s primary duty is to protect its citizens; in this role I will be a critical friend to government, holding them to account and ensuring they deliver on their promises.”

Education

Helen Hayes, MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, was elected as chair of the Education select committee, beating MP for Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson and MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge Marie Tidball.

Energy Security and Net Zero

Bill Esterson, MP for Sefton Central, defeated MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Melanie Onn to be elected as chair of the Energy Security and Net Zero committee.

Environmental Audit

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, was elected as chair of the Environmental Audit committee, beating MP for Brent North Barry Gardiner.

Foreign Affairs

Emily Thornberry, MP for Islington South and Finsbury, was elected as chair of the Foreign Affairs committee, beating MP for Liverpool Walton Dan Carden.

Housing, Communities and Local Government

Florence Eshalomi, MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, was elected as chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government committee, beating MP for Telford Shaun Davies.

International Development

Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, was re-elected as chair of the International Development committee, beating MP for Norwich North Alice Macdonald.

Justice

Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith and Chiswick, was elected as chair of the Justice committee, defeating MP for Dover and Deal Mike Tapp.

Procedure

Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Wyre, was elected as chair of the Procedure committee, defeating MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy and MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central Gareth Snell.

Science, Innovation and Technology

Chi Onwurah, MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West was elected as chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology committee, beating MP for Brent East Dawn Butler.

Transport

Ruth Cadbury, MP for Brentford and Isleworth, was elected as chair of the Transport committee in a four-horse race alongside Catherine Atkinson (Derby North), Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East) and Grahame Morris (Easington).

Cadbury said: “It is a great honour to be elected by MPs from across the House of Commons as the new chair of the Transport Committee.

“Transport touches every aspect of our lives, from getting to work to seeing our loved ones and ensuring we can buy the goods we need. Furthermore the local transport challenges vary considerably across the country.

“Working cross-party, this committee will continue to champion the sector and consumers across the country. I can’t wait to start working with my new colleagues on holding the government and service providers to account.”

Women and Equalities

Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, was elected as chair of the Women and Equalities committee, defeating MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East Kate Osborne.

Work and Pensions

Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, was elected as chair of the Work and Pensions committee, defeating MP for Bermondsey and Old Southward Neil Coyle and MP for Hendon David Pinto-Duschinsky.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].