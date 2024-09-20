Labour Party conference 2024: Where to visit in Liverpool, according to the city’s MPs

Thousands of delegates, MPs and party members will be travelling to Liverpool for the first Labour Party conference since the party’s election victory.

With so many travelling to Merseyside this weekend, some for the first time, we asked some of the city’s local Labour MPs for their favourite places to eat, drink and visit.

‘Liverpool is the world’s best city’

The conference is taking place in Liverpool Riverside, Kim Johnson’s constituency. She recommended spending time along the city’s iconic seafront, with the Albert Dock only a short stroll from the conference centre. The dock is home to the Maritime Museum, where the International Slavery Museum is based ‒ the only museum in the world dedicated to the transatlantic slave trade and modern slavery. Liverpool is, of course, the birthplace of The Beatles, with Johnson recommending a trip to the British Music Experience in the Cunard Building.

Johnson said: “You’ll be spoilt for fabulous food and drink for all tastebuds around the Albert Dock and Pier Head. If you have an hour to spare, take a trip on the Razzle Dazzle ferry across the Mersey to see the beautiful waterfront at its very best.

“Take a stroll up the hill to Chinatown, to see the largest Chinese arch outside China, then carry on to Hope Street, bounded at each end by the two cathedrals. To quench your thirst and to learn a lesson in Liverpool’s working-class history, visit the CASA, the Docker’s Club, started by the sacked Liverpool dockers.

“Don’t forget to pop into the Philharmonic Pub (and the renowned men’s loos!) on your way back down through the city to the docks.

“This is just some of the best of my fabulous constituency in the world’s best city.”

‘I hope all enjoy what Liverpool has to offer’

Paula Barker, MP for the nearby constituency of Liverpool Wavertree, highly recommended a visit to Lark Lane, a short cab drive from the conference venue, and said: “A visit to Lark Lane is a must! Lark Lane is in my constituency and is full of independent bars, cafes and restaurants. Visitors can have great fun there in the daytime or in the evening.”

Barker also recommended several places for food in the city, including Elif Turkish BBQ (in Bold Street, Lark Lane and Queens Drive), El Gato Negro at Exchange Flags, which Barker describes as having “the best tapas in Liverpool”, and May’s Thai Restaurant in Childwall Abbey Road.

She said: “Liverpool City Centre is a fun night out and will cater to the thousands of visitors descending on the city. I hope all enjoy what Liverpool has to offer.”

‘If you are new to Liverpool, just ask’

Across the River Mersey is Birkenhead, represented by Alison McGovern in Parliament. She said: “Everyone should come to Birkenhead. Future Yard is a new music venue close to Hamilton Square station and it has great pizza and a bar. The view of the city skyline is better seen from our side of the river. Gallagher’s pub is a history lesson in itself and you can get the best views from just outside it.”

Closer to the conference centre, she also recommended a trip down Bold Street to visit Aka Sushi and Ban di Bul for good Korean food.

McGovern recommended the Oh Me Oh My roof garden pub near the conference centre for “incredible views”, as well as The Vines in Lime Street, close to the train station.

“The main thing, of course, is that in Merseyside, everyone will have their own favourites and, if asked, will talk about it – extensively. So if you are new to Liverpool, just ask…”

