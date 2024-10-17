Budget: Minister says ‘normal’ for cabinet to seek good deal for departments amid unrest over cuts

A minister has said it is “normal’ for cabinet ministers to seek a “good settlement” for their departments in the Budget, amid signs of cabinet disquiet over a spending squeeze.

Several Labour cabinet members are reported to have gone over the head of Chancellor Rachel Reeves by writing to the Prime Minister to voice concerns at the scale of spending cuts their departments may have to make.

Other government sources have pushed back, however. One told LabourList: “We’ve always said there are going to be tough decisions in this budget as a result of the Tory inheritance.”

Another said: “We said tough decisions on spending, welfare and tax in July. And we were being honest about that.”

Reports that cabinet ministers are upset with the Prime Minister's plans for spending cuts? Here's what @bphillipsonMP has to say#KayBurley SS pic.twitter.com/Ip72hpYie0 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) October 17, 2024

One also played down the suggestion of a significant revolt, however, adding: “I don’t think it’s a surprise that cabinet ministers are making representations, that’s just a natural part of the process.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson struck a similar tone on the broadcast round this morning, suggesting standing up for your department was “normal”.

Asked by Sky News’ Kay Burley if she’d written herself to Keir Starmer, she did not respond directly but told viewers: “We’ve all had conversations, meetings, correspondence as part of the usual budget process.”

She added: “As part of that process, we as cabinet ministers have conversations with the Treasury, with others, in order to get to a good settlement on all of that.

“That’s absolutely as it should be. That’s all part of the normal way of doing things.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation around tax changes outside of fiscal events.”

