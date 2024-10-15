PM: ‘Very clear’ Labour manifesto only ruled out NI hikes on working people

The Prime Minister has said Labour was “very clear” the party was only ruling out extra taxes on working people in the run-up to the election, as expectations grow the government will hike employer national insurance contributions in the Budget.

Speculation about a looming tax hike for employers dominates today’s news frontpages, after Chancellor Rachel Reeves refused to rule out such an NI increase at yesterday’s government-organised international investment summit.

Keir Starmer did not play down the prospect of such rises – dubbed a “tax on jobs” by the Tories – on BBC Breakfast this morning, but warned of a “tough” Budget.

He said it was “very clear in the manifesto we wouldn’t be increasing taxes on working people”, and “where made promises, we’ll be keeping them”.

Starmer also said at the summit that speculation capital gains tax could rise to 39% was “wide of the mark”.

