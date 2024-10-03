UK strikes deal to transfer sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

The UK will hand over sovereignty of an Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius following years of negotiations over the status of the islands.

The Chagos Islands will be transferred to Mauritian sovereignty after more than half a century of British control.

Mauritius has claimed the islands for many decades since its independence in 1968 – and this new deal is set to bring an end to this decades long dispute.

Under the deal, a military base used by the British and Americans on the tropical atoll of Diego Garcia will remain under UK and US jurisdiction for at least the next 99 years.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “This government inherited a situation where the long-term, secure operation of the Diego Garcia military base was under threat, with contested sovereignty and ongoing legal challenges.

“Today’s agreement secures this vital military base for the future.

“It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner.”

