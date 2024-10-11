‘Where did Labour’s first 100 days go?

In the run-up to the general election, plans were already being prepared to ensure that the first 100 days of a Labour Government would be a success. It was recognised that the 100 days would set the tone for the rest of the time in office. October 12 marks the first 100 days of the Starmer government, but few would be able to point to any great successes during that time.

The first 100 days after an election has become important to any new administration. Starting with Franklin Roosevelt, as US President, he openly reflected on the progress made during his first 100 days in office. It was a period of significant legislative activity, with 15 bills through Congress, designed to address the economic and social hardships created by the Great Depression and create the New Deal.

Since then, the idea of the first 100 days has been used by Governments, to demonstrate immediate delivery and by the media to make initial assessments about a Government, Prime Minister, or President.

Looking back over the last few months

Like it or not, 100 days is an important consideration for any government. It sets the tone and expectations for the new administration. It introduces the public to a wider range of political figures. It allows them to paint a picture of the type of future they will deliver over its time in office. Governments prioritise and take the opportunity to paint the previous incumbents as reckless and incompetent.

It is clear why the first 100 days are so important.

That is what makes the time from the historic election win to 12 October even more disappointing.

The departure of Sue Gray shows that the party knows that they have got it wrong so far. The briefings and counter briefings cover everything from the claims for clothes, glasses and events through to a failure to prepare adequately for government. These leaks provide a list of everything that has so far gone wrong.

It is not that the party has been quiet on the policy front. Look at transport, green energy, GB Energy, planning and a host of other change that has already been launched. There has been plenty for the government to be rightly proud of but these achievements have been overshadowed, even for Labour supporters.

Looking to the future

To most of the country, not least because the media has focused on it, what people have in mind are gloom and depression about the economy and the cut to the winter fuel allowance. That is not a positive picture of what Labour will deliver in office.

The suggestions of a packed programme for the first 100 days does not seem to have materialised whether because of poor preparation and/or poor communication. The idea that there would be relative silence on economic measures between Rachel Reeves ‘black holes’ speech and the Budget seems to have added to the disquiet and an impression of unpreparedness.

The Party has never really been on the front foot and in control of events. Normally the first 100 days naturally allows for that. It is definitely an opportunity wasted.

It is a bit early for a relaunch but that is what is required. The Budget provides the opportunity for that. What the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, says and does on 30 October will make or break this Labour government. Get that wrong and even a three-figure majority may not be enough to secure a win at the next General Election. The good news is that there is enough time to put 100 days behind the government and look forward to the next stage of its time in office.

