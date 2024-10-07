Budget 2024: What do trade unions hope to see from Chancellor Rachel Reeves?

With the Budget now only a matter of weeks away, trade unions are making their views known about what they would like to see included in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ speech on October 30.

From calls for no austerity to specific policies to address the cost of living and improve childcare provision, we spoke to a number of union leaders about what they would like to see announced by the government later this month.

‘Demonstrate there is light at the end of the tunnel’

Labour-affiliated retail trade union USDAW has called on the Chancellor to unveil a plan for the future of retail, support workers as they recover from the cost of living crisis and make childcare more accessible for low-paid workers.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of USDAW, said: “We look forward to the first Budget under this new Labour government as an opportunity to make the case for real changes that will make a real difference to our members.

“After 14 years of the Conservatives failing to listen to our members’ concerns, it will make a refreshing change to have a Chancellor who will act to improve the lives of workers.

“The legacy this government inherited from the incompetent and chaotic Conservatives is extremely difficult and we know that times are tough. We understand that not everything our members need can be delivered straight away, but we will be looking to the Chancellor to provide hope and demonstrate there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Policies Lillis and USDAW are hoping to see implemented include a “new deal for retail, distribution and home delivery workers”, 30 funded hours of flexible childcare for all pre-school age children, fully-funded free breakfast and after school clubs available in every primary school and ending the five-week wait for Universal Credit.

Lillis said: “While inflation has eased in recent months, working people continue to suffer as a result of the cost of living. Labour’s proposed New Deal for Working People will be a key step forward in addressing the cost of living crisis. Alongside this, in the Budget, we need to see targeted support for low-income households to cope with the rising cost of essential bills.”

‘People did not vote for austerity round two’

Meanwhile the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) will tomorrow take to Westminster to demand the government provide greater investment in the fire service.

Hundreds of firefighters are expected to attend from across the country for the ‘Time to Deliver’ mass rally.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the FBU, said: “14 years of cuts have devastated the fire and rescue service and Labour must provide urgent investment to start fixing it.

“National resilience has been dangerously hollowed out, with one in five firefighter posts axed. We need adequate, sustained funding to face the climate emergency and building safety crisis.

“People did not vote for austerity round two. This budget is an opportunity to change course. After a decade of attacks on wages, public services and living standards, Labour must start to offer hope.”

‘Investing in education is vital’

The NEU, while not affiliated with the Labour Party, has also been making their voice heard ahead of the Budget at the end of this month.

The union’s general secretary Daniel Kebede called on the Chancellor to set out a vision for how the government will invest properly in education.

He said: “The Chancellor needs to show how she will provide the additional funding that is needed to tackle years of pay cuts, high workload and teacher shortages under the Conservatives.

“Investing in education is vital. Our economy depends on developing the skills and potential of our young people and we can’t do that unless we properly value, recruit and retain educators.

“The government was elected on a mandate for change and this must include an end to the underfunding of schools and colleges, and to the undervaluing of teachers and support staff.”

‘No more public sector cuts’

General secretary of Unite Sharon Graham has been vocal in her calls for more radical and progressive economic policies from the new Labour government. At the Labour Party conference last month, she demanded the government reverse its cut to the winter fuel allowance and implement a wealth tax on the top one percent of earners.

While Graham has welcomed reports that the Treasury will change its fiscal rules to allow the government to borrow to invest, she repeated that the new administration should not turn to cuts to address the black hole in the country’s finances.

She said: “The country can’t take a further round of austerity; our public services have been cut to the bone and are crumbling. Ruling it out is the totally the right decision.

“Yet, actions speak louder than words, this commitment must mean no more public sector cuts.

“Stopping of the winter fuel allowance for millions of pensioners was certainly one such cut and if the government’s austerity pledge is to be upheld that decision should be reversed.”

