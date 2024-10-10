Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to visit Britain and meet Starmer today

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit the United Kingdom today for talks with Keir Starmer amid a push for bolstered Western support against Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy is expected to be joined by NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte for a meeting with the prime minister in 10 Downing Street, The Standard has reported.

It comes as Ukraine continues to urge Western powers to allow use of its long-ragne munitions to strike targets in Russia and hamper the Kremlin’s war machine.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told The Standard: “He will reiterate the UK’s iron-clad support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

“Clearly, recently at the UN General Assembly, the PM reiterated that we are at a critical point for Ukraine and their defence against Russian aggression and the whole world must stand with them for as long as it takes.”

