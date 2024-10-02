Labour peer Lord Alli under investigation by House of Lords Commissioner

Labour peer Waheed Alli is under investigation from the House of Lords Commissioner of Standards.

Lord Alli is under investigation for alleged non-registration of interests.

It comes after a row over donations from Alli, one of Labour’s biggest donors, to Keir Starmer, including clothes and glasses.

PA reports that the Prime Minister has paid back more than £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality received since entering Downing Street.

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.

