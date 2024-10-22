West of England mayoral election: Who are the Labour candidates hoping to replace Dan Norris?

Four candidates are vying for support to become Labour’s candidate in next year’s West of England mayoral election.

The selection process is underway after rule changes blocked incumbent mayor and new MP for North East Somerset and Hanham Dan Norris from standing for re-election next May.

Two former Bristol city councillors, Nicola Beech and Helen Godwin, former West of England mayoral candidate Lesley Mansell and Bristol Labour group leader Tom Renhard are all in contention for the party’s nomination.

‘The authentic, local voice’

Our region is home. I was born here, am raising my kids here, and have family spread across the West Country. I’m excited to speak to fellow Labour Party members & trade unionists, and hear their ideas about how to deliver change for our region as mayor.https://t.co/fVMp0kJR1K pic.twitter.com/zcakAlCsov — Helen Godwin (@helengt76) October 21, 2024



Helen Godwin, who narrowly missed out on selection as the candidate in 2020 to Dan Norris by just 53 votes, has received support from Martin Rees, the former elected Mayor of Bristol.

She said: “As the authentic, local voice from our part of the world, I would work with the Labour government to secure more investment.

“Other mayors are delivering new trains, new trams and new jobs. We need more of that ambition here in our region. I would work with everyone, across parties and across the whole region, to make it happen. My door would always be open, with no ego and no gimmicks.

“I’m looking forward to speaking with fellow Labour Party members and fellow trade unionists over the coming weeks, hearing their ideas and, with their support, campaigning to become our region’s mayor.”

‘The West of England needs a bridge-builder’

The West of England needs a bridgebuilder to empower bold action and we need an experienced campaigner to win for Labour. Leading national energy projects is my day job and securing change drives my public service. As Mayor, I’ll hit the ground running, focused on results. pic.twitter.com/YsBXd5nRin — Nicola Beech for West of England Mayor (@nicolabeech) October 15, 2024



Nicola Beech has cited her experience leading the planning and climate portfolio on Bristol City Council as part of her record of delivery to secure change for the area she represented.

In a promotional video, Beech said: “The West of England needs a bridge-builder to empower bold action and that’s why I’m standing to be its Mayor.

“Together, we can shape our region – thinking 40 years ahead, not just four – to tackle the issues we face head-on.

“No one should be priced out of owning a home in their own hometown. Travelling around our region should be cheaper and more convenient. Well-paid jobs should be within reach whatever your passion is and businesses should be better supported to nurture homegrown talent.

“Our growing communities deserve day-one benefits from a Labour Mayor and government working hand-in-hand. But let’s be clear, winning isn’t a guarantee: it’s going to be a hard-fought campaign. We need an experienced campaigner that can build a united team, articulate a vision, and hit the ground running as Mayor, focused on results.

“I know I can do all of this and more – leading energy projects is my day job and securing change is what drives my public service.”

‘I’m the candidate the Tories won’t want you to choose’

🤝 Everyone in our region deserves the chance to thrive 🏡 Truly affordable homes, nature, infrastructure, buses under public control, community investment and good jobs 📣 That’s why I’m standing to be your Labour candidate for West of England Mayor 👉 https://t.co/OQqPvmv9wz pic.twitter.com/ly55WDHd3a — Tom Renhard (@TomRenhard) October 11, 2024



As well as serving as opposition leader on Bristol City Council, Tom Renhard founded a mental health charity and led an award-winning campaign calling for an end to so-called “no-fault” evictions

In Renhard’s pitch to voters on his website, he described himself as a “true champion for all of our region” and said: “I am the candidate the Tories won’t want you to choose – having not only built trust to gain my own ward of Horfield but increased our Labour majority here in May. I have also played major roles in local and general election campaigns where we have flipped seats from blue to red, including Bristol North West in 2017 and Filton and Bradley Stoke this July.

“I am unapologetically ambitious for our communities – that’s why you’ll always find me walking towards challenges, never away, bringing people together to share their views and lived experience and seizing every possible opportunity to make life fairer for people here.

“I’m not your typical candidate – as a campaigner, charity founder and cabinet member, I’ve spent my life working for and with our communities to deliver change. I believe in the power of your voice, our Labour values, and our region’s potential to thrive. I’ll work every day to not only make this a reality, but to do politics differently – not top-down – and bring people in, like I have for years.”

Former candidate also standing for election

Lesley Mansell was Labour’s candidate for the mayoral election in 2017, narrowly losing to Conservative Tim Bowles by less than 5,000 votes.

Mansell appears to have not yet launched her campaign for Labour’s nomination for the mayoralty.

Mansell has been approached for comment.

Nominations for the contest close on October 27, with ballots set to be issued on November 6.

