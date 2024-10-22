The Labour ministers dominating the airwaves on morning broadcast rounds

Three Cabinet ministers have dominated the airwaves more than their colleagues in the first three months of the new government.

LabourList analysis of government broadcast rounds between Labour took office on July 5 and the end of September found that Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden have been sent out to bat the most on radio and TV interviews.

All three have done the morning broadcast round three times since entering government.

In total, 30 ministers of varying seniority have taken part in the media morning round, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Ten of those have gone on air twice over the roughly three-month period, with another 17 doing the broadcast round once.

Of the four ‘Great Offices of State’, the Chancellor and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper have done two each, with one by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and one by the Prime Minister.

Broken down by department, the Cabinet Office and the Home Office both accrued nine appearances on the broadcast round each.

The dominance of the Home Office in the first three months of the new government could be attributed to the far-right riots which attracted significant attention over the summer.

The figures are based on analysis of Politico’s daily round-up of ministers scheduled to appear on behalf of the government.

Full list of ministers by broadcast round appearances

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: 3

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary: 3

Wes Streeting, Health Secretary: 3

Angela Eagle, Border Security and Asylum Minister: 2

Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister: 2

Diana Johnson, Policing, Fire and Crime Prevention Minister: 2

Jim McMahon, Local Government and English Devolution Minister: 2

John Healey, Defence Secretary: 2

Jonathan Reynolds, Business and Trade Secretary: 2

Matthew Pennycook, Housing and Planning Minister: 2

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Paymaster General: 2

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor: 2

Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary: 2

Catherine McKinnell, School Standards Minister: 1

Dan Jarvis, Security Minister: 1

Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury: 1

David Hanson, Home Office Minister: 1

David Lammy, Foreign Secretary: 1

Ed Miliband, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary: 1

Ellie Reeves, Labour Party Chair and Minister without Portfolio: 1

Heidi Alexander, Courts and Legal Services Minister: 1

Jacqui Smith, Skills Minister: 1

James Murray, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury: 1

Jess Phillips, Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls Minister: 1

Jo Stevens, Welsh Secretary: 1

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister: 1

Lisa Nandy, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary: 1

Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary: 1

Luke Pollard, Armed Forces Minister: 1

Peter Kyle, Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary: 1

