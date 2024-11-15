Assisted dying: Chief whip to back bill after voting against in 2015

Government chief whip Alan Campbell has told constituents he will back the assisted dying bill when debated in Parliament, LabourList can reveal.

The MP for Tynemouth, who had voted against a similar bill back in 2015, told a resident he would vote in favour of Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at its second reading on November 29 “to allow it to proceed to the committee stage to allow detailed scrutiny”.

In an email seen by LabourList, Campbell said he understood the strength and sincerity of feeling on both sides of the argument and stressed the need for strong safeguards should the bill become law.

He said: “I plan to be present and to vote in favour of the bill at second reading to allow it to proceed to the committee stage to allow detailed scrutiny.

“In my view, if the law does change, it is vital that it also includes strong and proper safeguards.

“Furthermore, people must have choice as they near the end of their life and that means the best possible end of life care. People deserve dignity in dying, and each person nearing the end of their life should feel reassured and safe in the knowledge they will receive the very best care possible.”

His comments amid growing division in the Cabinet, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting claiming assisted dying could force the NHS to make cuts should the bill pass.

Five members of the Cabinet, including Lisa Nandy and Liz Kendall, have expressed support for the bill, with three planning on voting against. Darren Jones has said he will not support the bill and will either vote against or abstain.

According to LabourList’s exclusive vote tracker, so far 42 Labour MPs plan on voting in favour of the assisted dying bill, compared to 20 against.

Alan Campbell has been approached for comment.

