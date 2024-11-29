Assisted dying law vote: See if your Labour MP voted for, against or did not vote

A majority of MPs have voted to legalise assisted dying for the terminally ill in England in Wales, in a landmark vote in Parliament today.

The move brings the reforms a significant step closer after a similar private member’s bill was defeated around a decade ago, reflecting the changing parliamentary landscape and attitudes, as well as revised proposals.

Some 330 MPs across parties voted in favour, and 275 against. Among Labour MPs, 233 voted in favour, and 147 against. With 402 MPs currently sitting with the Labour whip, it means 22 MPs did not vote.

Labour MPs Sarah Owen and Bambos Charalambous acted as ‘tellers’ for the pro-bill side, whose role is to count votes. Tellers act for the side they suport, but do not actually vote. Likewise Florence Eshalomi acted as a teller for the anti-bill side.

Here is a breakdown of how Labour MPs voted, with those for the bill first, followed by those who voted against.

Full list of individual Labour MPs who voted for the assisted dying bill

