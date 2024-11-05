Home

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb ‘attacked and mugged’ returning to London flat

Labour leader Keir Starmer and Blackpool South Labour candidate Chris Webb.
Labour leader Keir Starmer and Blackpool South Labour MPChris Webb

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has said he was “attacked and mugged” while returning to his flat in London.

In a post on social media, the Labour MP said he was assaulted by a “group of individuals” last night, who took his phone.

Webb said that he was left uninjured after the attack and thanked the Metropolitan Police for their “swift response and support”.

MPs from across the aisle have expressed concern for Webb and offered them their best wishes, including fellow Labour MPs Kate Osborne, Chris Bryant and Josh Fenton-Glynn.

The Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.

Read more of our Budget 2024 coverage:

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected]
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning. 
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].
Tags: Downing Street / UK Labour Party / UK politics / Chris Webb / PM / Labour Government / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / Chancellor / prime Minister / Parliament / Politics / Conservatives / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / MPs / Speech / Policy / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL