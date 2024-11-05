Blackpool South MP Chris Webb ‘attacked and mugged’ returning to London flat

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has said he was “attacked and mugged” while returning to his flat in London.

In a post on social media, the Labour MP said he was assaulted by a “group of individuals” last night, who took his phone.

Webb said that he was left uninjured after the attack and thanked the Metropolitan Police for their “swift response and support”.

Last night, as I was returning to my flat in London, I was attacked and mugged by a group of individuals. Luckily, I have no injuries and I am ok. Unfortunately, they just took my phone so I’m without one for the foreseeable future. I want to thank the @metpoliceuk for their… — Chris Webb MP (@ChrisWebbMP) November 5, 2024

MPs from across the aisle have expressed concern for Webb and offered them their best wishes, including fellow Labour MPs Kate Osborne, Chris Bryant and Josh Fenton-Glynn.

The Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.

