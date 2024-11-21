West of England mayoral election: Helen Godwin selected as Labour candidate

Helen Godwin has been selected as Labour’s candidate for next year’s West of England mayoral election.

Godwin will replace incumbent Labour mayor Dan Norris as the candidate for the election, after rule changes blocked him from standing for re-election next May.

Godwin, a former Bristol city councillor, had narrowly missed out on selection as the party’s candidate in 2020 and received endorsements from the CWU, as well as CLPs in Bath, Bristol Central, Bristol East, Bristol North East and North East Somerset and Hanham.

She had also received the backing of Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Bristol North West MP Darren Jones, who said: “Helen uniquely has the perfect mix of experience to deliver for our region as Mayor. She has the politics, the professional experience and the personality to win.”

Following the announcement of her selection, Godwin thanked the two other candidates, former Bristol city councillor Nicola Beech and Bristol Labour group leader Tom Renhard, for their “constructive campaigns”.

She said: “I’m from and for our region: born and raising my kids here, with family all over the West Country. I know and love our region. Thanks to Labour members for their backing to run to be our next regional Mayor. Together, let’s deliver the Best for the West.”

