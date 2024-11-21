John Prescott, 1938-2024: A look back at the Labour deputy prime minister’s life in politics

Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott has died at the age of 86, his family has announced.

A statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, has passed away peacefully at the age of 86.”

Prescott was born into a working-class family in Prestatyn, Wales on May 31, 1938.

The Labour movement giant would go on to serve as one of the best recognised figures in the New Labour years – serving as Deputy Prime Minister during Blair’s 10 years in office.

READ MORE: John Prescott: Updates on latest tributes as PM and Blair praise ‘true Labour giant’

READ MORE: Family ask for donations in his memory to help fund Alzheimer’s research

His journey towards cabinet started during his time in the Merchant Navy, when he would become active in the party and the National Union of Seamen.

Prescott’s first attempt to become an MP was a bid to unseat the Conservatives in Southport back in 1966, where he placed second.

He would eventually make his way to Westminster at the 1970 general election – in which Harold Wilson’s Labour was sent into opposition – where he would win the seat of Kingston upon Hull East.

Best known for his role as Deputy Prime Minister, it would take Prescott three bids to be elected to Labour’s deputy leadership.

READ MORE: Obituary by his former adviser: ‘John’s story is Labour’s story’

He finally assumed the role following John Smith’s death in 1994, when he ran for both Labour leader and deputy leader – the former of which he lost to Tony Blair.

As deputy leader, he was often seen as a key link to the party’s traditional voter base amid the New Labour modernisation drive.

He stood down from this role shortly following Tony Blair’s resignation in 2007, and was succeeded by Harriet Harman.

Prescott was elevated to the House of Lords after standing down from parliament at the 2010 election, giving him the title of Baron Prescott.

He continued to be one of Labour’s most recognised and respected figures throughout his retirement.

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter

For more from LabourList, follow us on Threads, Bluesky, X, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.