John Prescott: Updates on latest tributes as PM and Blair praise ‘true Labour giant’

Tributes are flowing in to the former Labour Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, who has died at the age of 86.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said he was “devastated” by the loss of his former deputy, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer called him a “true giant of the Labour movement”.

Current deputy PM Angela Rayner said he had been an “inspiration”, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he would miss “conversations in the tearoom”. Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson suggested the famous Prescott punch was a sign of his authenticity.

Prescott’s family said the former Hull East MP, who had been living with Alzheimer’s, passed away peacefully at a care home, “surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery”.

They asked for “time and space to mourn in private”, and asked wellwishers to donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK rather than send flowers.

12.00: Anneliese Dodds: ‘Determined to put the ladder out for others’

Minister of State for Development and for Women and Equalitie Anneliese Dodds told LabourList: “I was privileged to know John from his advocacy for Ruskin College which is in Oxford East. Ruskin has gone through many changes over recent years but essentially it is an institution dedicated to working class education, and breaking down the barriers to learning that are so often erected in the way of working class people.

“John was absolutely passionate about ensuring that the college remained open (which at points was in doubt) and providing working class people with an excellent education. He was clearly determined to put the ladder out for others- in fact he went out of his way to continuously champion the college, always in such a positive and creative way.”

Very many people in Oxford, myself included, are very sad today.

11.45: ‘The people’s politician’

Zubir Ahmed, MP for Glasgow South West, has described John Prescott as “authentic to the core” and said: “He had an unique ability to bring people together and was essential to the success of 13 years of Labour government.”

The people's politician. John was authentic to his core, he had an unique ability to bring people together and was essential to the success of 13 years of Labour government. Rest peacefully, John.

11.25: Hull councillors pay tribute to John Prescott

Councillors on Hull City Council are meeting for their full council meeting and, given today’s sad news, representatives have been paying tribute to John Prescott for more than an hour.

You can watch the meeting with the live stream below.

11.20: ‘The greatest dancer in the Labour Party’

We’ve received lots of messages from readers sharing their fond memories of John Prescott over the years.

Dame Sally Powell said: “I worked with John from 1987 when I was chair of the transport committee in London and subsequently on the NEC as one of the two local governments reps.

“However, as an ex-member of the Royal Ballet, I can honestly say John was one of the greatest partners I have ever had the privilege to dance with but the best dance partnership was when he danced with Pauline. Spectacular!”

11.00: Alison McGovern shares memory of Prescott

Employment minister Alison McGovern has shared a picture from the 2010 election, when Prescott visited the Wirral South constituency as she sought to enter Parliament for the first time.

McGovern said of the picture: “He’s got the 1997 pledge card and is reading out to show how we kept our promises.

“I’m thinking of his family today and the contribution he made.”

I'm thinking of John Prescott's family today, and the contribution he made. This picture is from a crazy day in Bromborough in 2010 when he campaigned in Wirral South. He's got the 1997 pledge card, and is reading it out to show how we kept our promises.

10.45: Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan pays tribute

The First Minister of Wales has reflected on her memories of John Prescott, in particular his appearance to launch her campaign to become an MEP in 1994.

She said: “We had loads of coffee and croissants ready for the press and not one person turned up!

“He told it straight, and you always knew where you stood. He connected in ways others could not – a key piece of the jigsaw for the Labour government. He will be missed by the Labour movement.”

10.15: ‘Prescott was a titan of the Labour movement’

Peckham MP Miatta Fahnbulleh has said Prescott was a “titan of the Labour movement who connected our values to what matters to people on the ground”.

John Prescott was a titan of the Labour movement who connected our values to what matters to people on the ground. He will be deeply missed.

9.40: Andy Burnham: ‘He was Our John’

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham noted Prescott’s significance for communities in the north of England.

He said: “John was our voice. He made us feel we had a right to be in Westminster. He was first to give the North of England a political profile and paved the way for the devolution of powers to it. He made politics real and lifted the lives of millions. He was Our John.”

John was our voice. He made us feel we had a right to be in Westminster. He was first to give the North of England a political profile and paved the way for the devolution of powers to it. He made politics real and lifted the lives of millions. He was Our John. RIP

9.39am: Anas Sarwar: ‘A man of principle’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described Prescott as a “man of principle, of conviction and of rare ability.”

He said: “John Prescott dedicated his life to the cause of working people and public service. My thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be missed.”

9.34: Karl Turner: Prescott’s contribution will ‘never be forgotten’

East Hull MP Karl Turner said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of my friend and predecessor John Prescott. Rest in peace, comrade! Your contribution to public life will never be forgotten.”

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of my friend and predecessor John Prescott. Rest in peace, comrade! Your contribution to public life will never be forgotten.

9.25: ‘An icon for the working class’

General Secretary of Usdaw Paddy Lillis said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Prescott. John was a good friend to Usdaw, an icon for the working class and was a pivotal figure in getting Labour into Government in 1997. My deepest condolences to Pauline, his family, friends and collleagues.”

9.15am: Peter Mandelson: Prescott was ‘the cement that kept New Labour together’

New Labour grandee Peter Mandelson told Times Radio that Prescott “anchored New Labour in the party’s history and its trade union past.”

He added: “To say that he wasn’t part of New Labour is really not correct. He really was part of New Labour. I really don’t think that New Labour could have been born in the way that it was or succeeded to the extent that it did without John Prescott.”

9.02am: Alan Johnson: Ex-deputy PM ‘feared he’d be remembered for one punch’

Former Labour frontbencher Alan Johnson has reflected on the legacy of John Prescott, whose death aged 86 was announced by his family this morning.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Johnson said Prescott “always feared he’d only be known for one punch” – referencing the moment when the former deputy prime minister punched a protestor who had thrown an egg at him in Wales.

But he added that the incident was a sign of Prescott’s authenticity as a politician. Johnson said: “Lots of us talk now in politics about the importance of authenticity. John had it in spades and probably didn’t know it.”

Read more here, including a clip of Johnson’s interview and Prescott’s own reflections on the incident.

8.50am: Prescott’s family encourage wellwishers to donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK

His family added: “In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private. Thank you. Pauline, Johnathan and David Prescott.”

8.47am: Kevin Maguire: ‘RIP Prezza’

“RIP Prezza, Thumper, Two Jags,” said The Mirror‘s associate editor Kevin Maguire.



“The working class lad, ocean liner waiter and trade unionist who was the UK’s longest-serving Deputy PM had an incredible life.”

8.45am: Angela Rayner calls John Prescott an ‘inspiration’

The current deputy PM has said Prescott was “fiercely proud of his working class and trade union roots”, and “never lost sight of who he came into politics to serve”.

“He used the chance he was given to change the lives of millions of working people. A giant of the labour movement and loyal friend, he will be remembered with huge fondness by all those who knew him.

“John was not only a Labour legend but an inspiration to me, and always so generous with his time and support.”

I am deeply saddened by the news of John Prescott's death. John was not only a Labour legend but an inspiration to me and a dear friend. He will be greatly missed by so many. My thoughts and prayers are with Pauline and the rest of his family. May he rest in peace.

8.43am: John McDonnell dubs former deputy PM a ‘socialist to his core’

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has described Prescott as a “friend and ally I respected”.

He described him as a “socialist to his core who never forgot the class he came from.”

8.33am: Alastair Campbell’s tribute to a ‘peacemaker’

New Labour comms director Alastair Campbell said Prescott had an “enormous heart and a great capacity for friendship”.

“Tony could not have had a better deputy. Labour could not have had a better campaigner. The government could not have had a better negotiator and – yes, often, peacemaker. Hull could not have had a better MP.”

JP RIP … there was nobody else like him. Tony could not have had a better deputy. Labour could not have had a better campaigner. The government could not have had a better negotiator and – yes, often, peacemaker. Hull could not have had a better MP. Of course he was combative…

8.32am: Read Starmer’s tribute to Prescott’s ‘conviction, courage, and strength of character’

Here is what Keir Starmer has said in a statement issued via Labour: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Prescott. “John was a true giant of the Labour movement. He was a staunch defender of working people and a proud trade unionist. During a decade as Deputy Prime Minister, he was one of the key architects of a Labour Government that transformed the lives of millions of people across the nation. “So much of John’s work set the path for those of us fortunate enough to follow. From leading climate negotiations to fighting regional inequality, his legacy will live on well beyond his lifetime. “Across the Labour Party and the union movement he will be remembered for his conviction, courage, and strength of character. His passion, force of personality and pride in his working-class roots was key to his authenticity – an honesty that was recognised and respected across the political divide and across the nation.

8.29am: Gordon Brown praises ‘working class hero’

The former Labour Prime Minister Gordon. Brown has released this thoughtful personal statement about Prescott:

Former PM Gordon Brown has described John Prescott as a "legend of the Labour party" following his death at the age of 86.

8.25am: David Lammy: ‘Good humour and blunt common sense’

The Foreign Secretary has issued this statement: “John Prescott was one of the giants of our party. Committed, loyal, Labour to his core.

“A relentless champion of working people who never forgot who he came into politics to fight for. Full of good humour and blunt common sense. Rest in peace.”

8.23am: The punch – MP shares clip of one of Prescott’s best-known moments

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery paid tribute by sharing a video of one of Prescott’s best-known moments.

R.I.P John Prescott a giant in British politics. Took no bullshit.

8.22am: Wes Streeting: ‘I’ll miss our tearoom conversations’

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has reflected on his own encounters with the Labour movement giant.

He posted on X: “Traditional values in a modern setting – John Prescott gave the Labour Party the winning spirit we needed and he never stopped fighting for what he believed in. I will miss our conversations in the tea room – even (especially) being told off. Love to Pauline and the family.”

8.20am: Ed Miliband: ‘A unique and irreplaceable fighter for justice’

“He was a titan of the Labour movement, a unique and irreplaceable fighter for justice,” Ed Miliband has said in a statement.