John Prescott: Family ask for donations in his memory to help fund Alzheimer’s research

Credit: David Fowler/Shutterstock.com

John Prescott’s family has asked people paying tribute to the former deputy prime minister to donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK in lieu of flowers.

A major figure in the New Labour years, Prescott’s passing was announced by his family earlier this morning – with tributes from senior Labour politicians already pouring in.

In a statement on social media, Prescott’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 86.”

They added: “We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.”

A link to donate to the charity can be found here.

