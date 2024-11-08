Former Blair chief of staff Jonathan Powell appointed as Starmer’s National Security Adviser

Jonathan Powell, the former chief of staff to Tony Blair, has been announced as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s new National Security Adviser.

The 68-year-old, who played a key role in peace talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement, will succeed Sir Tim Barrow in the Downing Street-based role.

Powell said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as the National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister. This is a hugely important role at a time where national security, international relations, and domestic policies are so interconnected.”

Welcoming the appointment, Keir Starmer said: “Jonathan has devoted his career to protecting the interests of the country, having served for seventeen years as a diplomat in the Foreign Office and ten years as Chief of Staff in No10, and I am delighted to appoint him to this important role.”

Powell currently works as CEO of Inter Mediate, a charity that works on resolving international conflicts.

He added: “As the Prime Minister has set out, national security is at the heart of this country’s response to the many challenges we face and having an integrated response will be crucial to our success.

“I look forward to advising the Prime Minister and working closely with Ministers and officials in this new role.”