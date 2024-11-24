Starmer vows ‘sweeping changes’ to tackle ‘bulging benefits bill’

Keir Starmer has vowed to implement “sweeping changes” to deal with the “bulging benefits bill blighting our society” in a move that could anger many MPs on the Labour left.

Writing in The Mail on Sunday, the Prime Minister pledged to clamp down on benefit fraud in what he says will be the “biggest overhaul of employment support in memory.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall is expected to announce a major overhaul to the benefits system this week. She told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips that people who repeatedly refuse to take up training and work will face benefits sanctions.

It comes as the number of people claiming incapacity benefits is expected to rise over the coming decade in trends partly driven by a growing number of people out of work due to mental health conditions.

Starmer wrote: “In the coming months, Mail on Sunday readers will see even more sweeping changes. Because make no mistake, we will get to grips with the bulging benefits bill blighting our society.

“Don’t get me wrong – we will crack down hard on anyone who tries to game the system, to tackle fraud so we can take cash straight from the banks of fraudsters.

“There will be a zero-tolerance approach to these criminals. My pledge to Mail on Sunday readers is this: I will grip this problem once and for all.”

A benefit clampdown risks angering some MPs on the left of the parliamentary party, many of whom have already shown disgruntlement over the government’s reluctance towards reforms such as a scrapping the two-child benefit cap.

