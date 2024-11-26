Labour mayors to be made more accountable to party

Labour’s national executive committee is set to give mayors more say in the party, but also hold them more accountable – and threaten disciplinary action if they don’t pay a party levy on their incomes, LabourList can reveal.

In an internal document seen by LabourList, the NEC is recommended to implement a series of rule changes, including plans to consider reports from regional mayors seeking re-endorsement before approval and clarifying terminology in the party’s rulebook.

Labour’s regional mayors could also face “disciplinary action” if a two percent levy on their salaries is not paid. A similar levy is also applied to earnings by Labour MPs and councillors.

The document reads: “Due to their size and nature of the role, neither regional mayors nor police and crime commissioners have a direct link to an existing party unit in the same way that MPs (CLPs), councillors (branch) or council leaders (local government committees). This has resulted in a perceived lack of clarity and inconsistency regarding accountability to the party.

“In line with the rights and responsibilities of all elected members, regional mayors are subject [to] a two percent levy on elected member’s salary, including all payments flowing directly from elected office. The party should ask the Association of Labour Councillors to ensure this is complied with in all cases, enforced with appropriate disciplinary action if required.”

The party document says structures haven’t kept up with the introduction of regional mayors. It recommends the NEC guarantee them places on the National Policy Forum, but also “encourage” them to provide regular reports to members and order them to write reports for their regional executive committees (RECs).

RECs would also write reports themselves about mayors’ “contribution to campaigning”, for the NEC to weigh up when mayors seek re-endorsement.

“Regional mayors and PCCs have a good record of maintaining regular contact with party organisations and members, but this process should be regularised, with RECs given the power to request reports to meetings of the REC and regional conferences on the recommendation of the Regional Director,” the document states.

The changes would come into force ahead of the party’s annual conference next year.

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.

