Scottish Labour vows to reverse winter fuel cuts in break with Westminster line

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has promised to restore universal winter fuel payments in Scotland, in a sharp break with Keir Starmer’s government policy.

Sarwar pledged to reverse Labour’s decision nationally to means-test the benefit, as Scottish Labour aims for a return to power in 2026 at the next Holyrood election.

But The Daily Record has reported that insiders are concerned the backlash to the controversial winter fuel cut could hinder Labour’s chances of dethroning the SNP, which initially accepted the cuts but is reportedly also considering reversing them.

The Scottish Labour leader told the paper: “A UK Labour government is clearing up the mess left by a chaotic Tory government – here in Scotland, people are demanding a new direction and in 2026 we have the opportunity to deliver it with a Scottish Labour government.”

Starmer and Rachel Reeves have repeatedly defended the winter fuel payment reforms as a necessary measure to bring public finances back under control. But critics have voiced fears about its potential impact on ineligible pensioners during the colder months.

The policy has led to disquiet in the Labour ranks, with more than 50 of the party’s MPs not voting on the government’s motion to cut the allowance.

While Labour scored a resounding victory over the SNP in Scottish seats at July’s general election, opinion polls suggest the party could be in for a tougher battle at the 2026 Holyrood election.

A recent Norstat poll for The Times suggested Labour’s popularity had fallen in Scotland following last month’s Budget, with the SNP 10 points ahead of Labour in the constituency vote.

