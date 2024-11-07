Runcorn and Helsby MP Mike Amesbury charged with assault

Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury has been charged with assault following an incident last month.

Amesbury was suspended from the party after reports of an assault in the town of Frodsham in the early hours of October 26.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “A man has been summonsed to court in relation to an assault in Frodsham.

“Mike Amesbury MP, of Frodsham, Cheshire, has been summonsed to court to face the charge of section 39 assault.

“The 55-year-old is set to appear in magistrates court at a later date.

“The charge relates to reports of an assault on a 45-year-old man on Main Street, Frodsham, which was reported to police at 2.48am on Saturday, October 26.”

In a statement on social media, Mike Amesbury said: “I have today been summonsed to court to face a charge of common assault following an incident in Frodsham last month, which was deeply regrettable.

“I am continuing to cooperate with police and given this is an ongoing case I cannot comment further.”