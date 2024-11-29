Assisted dying bill: How many Labour MPs voted for, against or didn’t vote

MPs have given their backing to Kim Leadbeater’s assisted dying bill at its second reading, with 330 MPs voting in favour of the motion after a morning of emotional debate in the House of Commons.

A total of 234 Labour MPs voted in favour of the motion, with 147 against and 22 not voting.

The bill would allow terminally ill people with a life expectancy of less than six months to receive assistance in ending their life.

READ MORE: Assisted dying bill vote: Live updates as MPs vote on controversial law

Ahead of the vote, more than 130 Labour MPs had indicated their support and 94 had expressed their opposition – you can find out more in our tracker ahead of the debate.

There are currently 402 Labour MPs in the House of Commons, excluding those who now sit as independents after being elected as Labour.

