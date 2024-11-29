Assisted dying bill: How many Labour MPs voted for, against or didn’t vote

MPs have given their backing to Kim Leadbeater’s assisted dying bill at its second reading, with 330 MPs voting in favour of the motion after a morning of emotional debate in the House of Commons.
A total of 234 Labour MPs voted in favour of the motion, with 147 against and 22 not voting.
The bill would allow terminally ill people with a life expectancy of less than six months to receive assistance in ending their life.
READ MORE: Assisted dying bill vote: Live updates as MPs vote on controversial law
Ahead of the vote, more than 130 Labour MPs had indicated their support and 94 had expressed their opposition – you can find out more in our tracker ahead of the debate.
There are currently 402 Labour MPs in the House of Commons, excluding those who now sit as independents after being elected as Labour.
SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter
For more from LabourList, follow us on Threads, Bluesky, X, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.
- SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
- SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
- DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.
- PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].
More from LabourList
Gloria De Piero on Lou Haigh: ‘This feisty reformer can teach us all something’
Assisted dying: ‘We should be proud of all MPs’ civil debate and serious reflection’
Louise Haigh ally says ‘she’ll be back’ as tributes paid but No. 10 grilled by media