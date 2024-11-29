Home

Assisted dying bill: How many Labour MPs voted for, against or didn’t vote

Photo: House of Commons

MPs have given their backing to Kim Leadbeater’s assisted dying bill at its second reading, with 330 MPs voting in favour of the motion after a morning of emotional debate in the House of Commons.

A total of 234 Labour MPs voted in favour of the motion, with 147 against and 22 not voting.

The bill would allow terminally ill people with a life expectancy of less than six months to receive assistance in ending their life.

READ MORE: Assisted dying bill vote: Live updates as MPs vote on controversial law

Ahead of the vote, more than 130 Labour MPs had indicated their support and 94 had expressed their opposition – you can find out more in our tracker ahead of the debate.

There are currently 402 Labour MPs in the House of Commons, excluding those who now sit as independents after being elected as Labour.

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter

For more from LabourList, follow us on  Threads, Bluesky, X, Facebook Instagram or WhatsApp.

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected]
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning. 
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].
Tags: prime Minister / UK Labour Party / Assisted dying bill / Kim Leadbeater / UK politics / PM / Labour Government / Inheritance tax / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / Chancellor / Parliament / Downing Street / Politics / Conservatives / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / MPs / Policy / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL