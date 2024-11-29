Assisted dying bill vote: Live updates as MPs debate controversial law

MPs are debating the first assisted dying bill presented to Parliament in almost ten years, with the result expected to go down to wire.

Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would allow those with less than six months to live who wish to end their lives to be able to do so, if approved by two doctors and a High Court judge and provided they have the mental capacity to make such a choice.

If passed, only those in England and Wales who are already dying would be eligible, with disability and mental illness excluded.

If passed, only those in England and Wales who are already dying would be eligible, with disability and mental illness excluded.

We are bringing you all the latest from the chamber



11.30am: The moment Kim Leadbeater opened debate on assisted dying debate

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater said the assisted dying Bill will give people “choice, autonomy and dignity” as she opened the debate in the Commons. pic.twitter.com/yV3uR6TtyN — London Live (@LondonLive) November 29, 2024

11.25am: Bill ‘too flawed to amend’

Rachael Maskell, who is opposed to the bill, has said that the proposal on assisted dying MPs are debating is “too flawed to amend” and said “death, as is life, is too precious to get this wrong”.

She expressed concern about failed procedures, where in other countries people have vomited when their bodies have rejected the medicine used for assisted dying, and also cited fears about how similar legislation has been rolled out in Oregon.

11.15am: Assisted dying bill won’t be adopted as government bill if it passes

Should the bill pass this afternoon, civil servants will begin work to analyse its workability, but The Guardian reports it will not be adopted as a government bill.

The bill would not return to Parliament until next April and will not get additional “government time” should MPs vote to pass the bill at second reading.

11.00am: Former Tory Cabinet minister changes mind on assisted dying

Andrew Mitchell said he has changed his mind on assisted dying, having previously voted against. He spoke of how he had tears in his eyes listening to harrowing stories from constituents about how they suffered at the end of their life.

He said: “I believe that we should give our constituents, our fellow citizens, this choice. I want this choice for my constituents. I want it for those whom I love, and indeed, I want it perhaps one day for myself.”

10.45am: Mother of the House Diane Abbott addresses Commons

Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP and Mother of the House Diane Abbott is addressing the House of Commons, expressing her concerns about the bill.

She thanked Kim Leadbeater for sparking a national conversation on assisted dying but said that MPs in 1969 decided “on a point of principle” that the state should not be involved in taking a life when it voted to abolish the death penalty.

“It was a good principle in 1969 and it remains a good principle today,” she said.

10.25am: Conservative Danny Kruger makes case against

Conservative MP Danny Kruger is making a speech to make the case for voting against the bill, stating that the bill is “too big for the time it’s been given” and encourages those who have doubts to vote against.

10.20am: Fenton-Glynn after amendment not picked

Josh Fenton-Glynn has spoken to LabourList after his amendment to stop the second reading was not picked by the Speaker. He said: “We put on the record the wish for greater discussion and debate. It’s welcome that Kim has indicated a willingness to extend the scope and remit of the committee stage. I remain undecided on the issue.”

10.10am: Read the bill here

The bill can be read in full on Parliament’s website here, along with its explanatory notes.

09.50am: Leadbeater opens debate

Kim Leadbeater, the MP who has tabled the private members’ bill, is opening the debate and has recalled examples of the “heartbreaking reality and human suffering which far too many people are experiencing as a result of the status quo”.

She said that the debate on assisted dying is long overdue.

09.40am: Commons packed for debate

09.35am: Proceedings begin in Parliament

The Speaker has confirmed that more than 160 MPs want to speak in the debate and has urged those wanting to speak to “restrict themselves” to around eight minutes.

Guidance will be reviewed as the debate goes on, with the Speaker looking to maximise the number of members who can speak.

The debate will move to a close by around 2pm.

The Speaker has described the debate as “one of the most of the important debates this House has had”.

The “wrecking amendment” has not been selected” for debate.

09.20am: What to expect from today

Proceedings in the House of Commons begin in around 10 minutes, with the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle set to confirm whether he has selected the so-called “wrecking amendment” for debate.

The bill’s proponent, Kim Leadbeater, will give the first speech in the debate, with 175 MPs putting in to speak during the five hour debate.

The result is expected shortly after 2.30pm.

09.15am: ‘I don’t want to die in pain’

Arguing in favour of assisted dying, an anonymous disabled Labour member, who recently retired after 45 years as a hospice nurse, said that they do not want to die in pain.

Read their piece for us here.

09.05am: ‘Oregon is no assisted dying utopia’

Passionate cases on the assisted dying debate have been made on both sides of the argument. In this piece for LabourList, Newcastle-upon-Tyne East and Wallsend MP Mary Glindon argues that Oregon, sometimes cited by those backing the bill, is not the “gold standard for legislation”.

“Oregon is no assisted suicide Utopia. If it is the best model supporters can point to, MPs ought decisively to reject a risky change in the law,” she said

8.55am: What is the ‘wrecking amendment’?

An amendment proposed by a handful of cross-party MPs aims to prevent the bill’s second reading due to a lack of time for sufficient debate. It instead calls for an independent review and public consultation of the existing law and proposals for change.

The amendment is backed by a number of Labour MPs, including Anna Dixon, Polly Billington, Josh Fenton-Glynn and Jack Abbott.

8.30am: How do MPs plan on voting?

Currently, 106 Labour MPs have announced they will be supporting the bill when it goes for second reading, with 78 planning to vote against. 73 Labour MPs have said they remain undecided on the bill.

