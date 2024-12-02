Labour chair Ellie Reeves to attend Cabinet as No 10 beefs up political operation

Labour Party chair and minister without portfolio Ellie Reeves will now attend Cabinet meetings, it has been confirmed.

The announcement came as Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman made a minister of state in the Ministry of Justice.

Sackman replaces Heidi Alexander, following her appointment as Transport Secretary after Louise Haigh’s resignation last week.

Northampton North MP Lucy Rigby replaces Sackman in her former position as Solicitor General.

The move to include Reeves in Cabinet will likely be seen as part of a continued bid to beef up Downing Street’s political operation and govern in a more campaigning style after a rocky first few months in power.

Reeves’ presence at the top table is likely to give the party more influence on decision-making. It follows the recent elevation of Starmer’s top political adviser Morgan McSweeney to a more senior role as chief of staff, the launch of a new strategic comms team and the exit of long-standing senior civil servant Sue Gray.

The government has also confirmed that Sir Chris Wormald will succeed Simon Case as Cabinet Secretary. Wormald currently serves as the permanent secretary for the Department for Health and Social Care.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “To change this country, we must change the way government serves this country. That is what mission-led government will do. From breaking down silos across government to harnessing the incredible potential of technology and innovation, it will require nothing less than the complete re-wiring of the British state to deliver bold and ambitious long-term reform.

“Delivering this scale of change will require exceptional civil service leadership. There could be no-one better placed to drive forward our Plan For Change than Chris, and I look forward to working with him as we fulfil the mandate of this new government, improving the lives of working people and strengthening our country with a decade of national renewal.

Commenting on his appointment, Wormald said: “The Government has set a clear mandate – an ambitious agenda with working people at its heart. That will require each and every one of us to embrace the change agenda in how the British state operates. I look forward to working with leaders across Government, to ensure that the Civil Service has the skills they need to deliver across the breadth of the country.”

Wormald will take up his new post on December 16.

