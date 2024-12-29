‘Ten years ago, I was Labour’s first trans candidate. Too little has changed since’

With rising antipathy in politicians and media examination of personal history, it is perplexing why so many of us step into the fray. This is what I grappled with 10 years ago, crossing the Rubicon to reveal my gender transition, becoming Labour’s First trans Parliamentary Candidate.

When selected in November 2013 to contest Sutton and Cheam, I had no intention of ‘coming out’. My focus was on exposing Tory and Lib Dem austerity and advancing Labour’s pledges for Government.

The consequence of developing a political profile brought the risk that the media would weave a negative story about another politician not being transparent. Just over a year following selection and after much agonising about the impact on my children and political journey, I decided to take control and set a positive narrative.

In December 2014 I told London Live TV viewers about my gender transition. My personal story and decision to ‘come out’ received wide acclaim with the press at home and abroad and on social media. Labour Leader, Ed Miliband, tweeted his support:

As a Liverpudlian I wasn’t surprised by The Sun dismissive tone, ridiculing me by asking: “being blind, how did she know she was the wrong sex?”

The overwhelming reaction from the public was to pushback against this transphobia and belittling of disability. Even the self-regulating press organisation made a landmark ruling in favour of a complaint brought by Trans Media Watch.

Suddenly my local campaign got national traction with many invitations to speak and write about my personal experience and wider transgender issues. It was a relentless six months to the election in May 2015.

Despite challenges from so-called gender critics, it was motivating to find so much support from allies, along with the opportunity to encourage other trans people, raise awareness and advocate for our rights in the wider public domain.

Populist culture wars have since changed the landscape with trans women in the eye of the storm. The Conservative Government backed by their media friends have weaponised the lives of trans women. Understandably Labour avoided trading in these battles, but regrettably of late has minimised its support for trans people, including pulling away from the commitment for legally recognised self-identity.

The recent decision by Wes Streeting, Labour’s Health Secretary, to permanently ban puberty blockers for young people fails to recognise the impact on mental health and shows a lack of confidence in clinicians to weigh in the balance key factors in individualised care plans. Children’s healthcare should, of course, be led by evidence. Yet relying on the Cass Review alone is problematic as it is contested. It recommended caution, not the exclusion Wes Streeting has chosen. This signals a worrying direction of travel by Labour on trans lives.

So, 10 years ago I was Labour’s first trans candidate. Too little has changed since. In fact, respect for the human rights of trans people has regressed. Labour’s manifesto promised to ‘remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance’ feels like a hollow gesture towards much needed progress.

Gender critical views not the lived experience of trans people are influencing Labour policy

There isn’t a dialogue with trans people, not even someone like me with a bit of a profile who has tried to engage. Whilst grateful to LGBT Labour for providing some funding for my recent parliamentary campaign, I find it disturbing that many trans members are frustrated about their voice not being heard, as articulated by Georgia Meadows in a recent Labour List piece.

Standing for a second time for Parliament at this year’s General election in Isle of Wight East, my gender transition generated some online hostility. Purposely, I did not react or say anything about my personal experience. Whilst anyone can read about my story in back issues or online, it would have been futile to navigate through the toxicity that currently surrounds trans women. That’s why it would have been much tougher to ‘come out’ 10 years after taking that step. It is why I worry more today about the impact on other trans women with the constant negative coverage.

Both 2015 and 2024 elections that I fought were about broader change for our country, economic growth and fixing public services. Marginalised groups like the trans community need to benefit from Labour’s decade of renewal and able to contribute to wider change.

With no trans people in the Commons, Lords, assemblies and only a few of us being Councillors, Labour needs to show a degree of audacity by improving the life chances of trans people with person-centred specialist Gender Identity Services, simplifying legal recognition and tackling too often overlooked wider inequalities.

Labour’s commitment must involve drawing on our lived experience to shape policy and enable us to serve. After all, transitioning gender means we do know something about navigating change.