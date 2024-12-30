What were Labour MPs’ highlights of 2024 (other than getting elected)?

Like 1945 and 1997, 2024 will go down as one of Labour’s most triumphant years in the party’s history. A historic, landslide win at the general election returned Labour to power after 14 years in the wilderness of opposition – and made Keir Starmer the seventh Labour leader to become Britain’s prime minister.

But 2024 wasn’t just the year of the general election. We asked Labour MPs to share their other political highlights of the year, and got an array of revealing responses – from scrapping the Rwanda scheme to maiden speeches, the assisted dying vote to meeting the Pope. Callum Anderson

Let’s not forget about our local election victories. Milton Keynes Labour winning their first majority in the city since 1999 was a historic moment.

This was all thanks to both the Labour Group, led by Cllr Pete Marland, which demonstrated how Labour administrations can deliver positive change, and the membership for working so hard to get out the vote.