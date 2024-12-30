What were Labour MPs’ highlights of 2024 (other than getting elected)?
James Moules
Share this article:
Like 1945 and 1997, 2024 will go down as one of Labour’s most triumphant years in the party’s history.
A historic, landslide win at the general election returned Labour to power after 14 years in the wilderness of opposition – and made Keir Starmer the seventh Labour leader to become Britain’s prime minister.
But 2024 wasn’t just the year of the general election.
We asked Labour MPs to share their other political highlights of the year, and got an array of revealing responses – from scrapping the Rwanda scheme to maiden speeches, the assisted dying vote to meeting the Pope.
Callum Anderson
Let’s not forget about our local election victories. Milton Keynes Labour winning their first majority in the city since 1999 was a historic moment.
This was all thanks to both the Labour Group, led by Cllr Pete Marland, which demonstrated how Labour administrations can deliver positive change, and the membership for working so hard to get out the vote.
Uma Kumaran
Meeting the Pope, during his global climate convening at the Vatican.
I was there in my then role as Director of Diplomatic Relations for a global climate organisation. It was incredible and inspiring to join world leaders and scientists pushing together on climate action.
Speaking in the Renter’s Rights Bill debate and then voting for it to pass its Second Reading.
As the former CEO of a homelessness charity, progressing a bill that will end Section 21 Evictions once it is enacted (the second-biggest cause of homelessness) was very special.
Adam Thompson
The terminally ill adults (end of life) bill debate.
Making no comment on the outcome or my own opinion, the debate was a brilliant example of what Parliament can be, when at its best. The first (and second) time I have cried in the chamber.
Blair McDougall
Looking up at my wonderful wife and kids in the gallery while giving my maiden speech. And managing not to cry.
Richard Baker
Labour’s success in the mayoral elections throughout the country, so important for achieving success for our regional communities and economies.
Scott Arthur
Winning was great, but seeing the SNP and Tories struggle to come to terms with the scale of their brutal defeat has been interesting.
I almost cried when I heard that we’d scrapped the Rwanda scheme as it summed up so much of what the last Government got wrong. I was also quite emotional when we voted for better rights for pregnant women in the workplace.
SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
More from LabourList
More than half a dozen cabinet ministers could lose seats in fresh election, new MRP poll suggests
‘Ten years ago, I was Labour’s first trans candidate. Too little has changed since’
Which Labour MPs are most at risk from independents, Greens and the Workers Party?