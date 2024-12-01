Starmer poised to unveil ‘measurable milestones’ in Labour’s missions for government

Keir Starmer is expected to unveil “measurable milestones” towards achieving Labour’s missions for government in the coming week as his administration enters its “next phase of action”.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, the Prime Minister emphasised that his government would have a “ruthless focus on working people’s priorities.”

The milestones are expected to track Labour’s progress on its pledged five missions for government – growing the economy, an NHS fit for the future, safer streets, secure power through clean energy and opportunity for all.

He wrote: “The missions are our mandate — growing the economy to put more money in working people’s pockets and rebuild Britain, an NHS fit for the future, safer streets, secure power through clean energy and opportunity for all.

“The milestones will track our progress. They will also ensure the attention and resources of government are focused ­relentlessly on delivering real and meaningful change.”

Announced measures towards achieving Starmer’s missions include the establishment of a new Border Security Command and an increase in the day-to-day NHS budget of £22.6bn.

Starmer said: “Our Plan for Change is the next phase of delivering this government’s mission. Some may oppose what we are doing and no doubt there will be obstacles along the way, but this government was elected on mandate of change and our plan reflects the priorities of working people.

“Given the unprecedented challenges we have inherited we will not achieved this by simply doing more of the same which is why investment comes alongside a programme of innovation and reform.”

